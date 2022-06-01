“Would be surprised” – Sheffield Wednesday set sights on influential Rotherham United man: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield Wednesday are interested in a summer move for Rotherham United striker Michael Smith, as per a report from the Sheffield Star.

The 30-year-old netted 18 times in 45 League One appearances last season, proving to be an integral reason as to why the Millers were ultimately successful.

Now at the end of his Millers contract, Smith’s future at the New York Stadium is up in the air, with the report stating that several Championship and League One clubs are monitoring his situation.

Two of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding Sheffield Wednesday’s interest in the Rotherham forward…

Carla Devine

Michael Smith has had a brilliant season with Rotherham this season finding the back of the net 18 times in 45 appearances as well as contributing six assists so it’s no surprise he’s attracting interest.

However, given the Millers have just been promoted to the Championship I’m not sure whether he could be tempted back down to League One.

At 30-years-old, this could be the goal scorer’s last chance to play in the Championship which is an opportunity he definitely deserves based on last season’s form.

Furthermore, it seems Rotherham are keen to keep him at the club too which would make it Smith’s decision to drop down. You could see it from a point of view if he wasn’t going to get much game time with the Millers but I don’t see that being the case.

Whilst I think this would be a brilliant signing in League One, I would be surprised to see Smith depart ahead of a season in the Championship with Rotherham.

Marcus Ally

At this stage of Smith’s career money is going to talk, that is just the reality of the matter.

The 30-year-old deserves another crack at the Championship, having shown his quality there in 2020/21 before putting together an excellent campaign for the Millers, but it may not take priority.

Rotherham would not have won automatic promotion had it not been for Smith’s outstanding contribution on and off the ball, and there are some third tier clubs who could gazump them in terms of wages this summer.

Wednesday’s wage bill is pretty unsustainable for League One as it is, but the hierarchy seem willing to cross that terrifying bridge when they come to it, and Smith would be a smart addition in gunning for promotion next term.