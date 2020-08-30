‘Would be surprised if we got him’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to Birmingham City transfer links

According to the Sunday People (30/08, page 53), Nottingham Forest are interested in signing Birmingham City striker Lukas Jutkiewicz this summer.

Jutkiewicz has been a hugely important player for Birmingham since arriving at the club from Burnley in 2016, with the 31-year-old proving to be one of the most dangerous forwards in the Championship.

The striker scored 14 goals in 46 Championship appearances for Blues last season, and has hit double figures in three of his last four seasons at St. Andrew’s.

Jutkiewicz was also impressive in the 2018/19 season, where he scored 14 goals and registered 10 assists for Blues, forming a clinical strike partnership with Che Adams.

It is now being reported, though, that Nottingham Forest are planning a move for Jutkiewicz, who penned a new deal at St. Andrew’s until 2022 last summer.

Forest are said to have been admirers of Jutkiewicz back in January, but after failing to lure him to the City Ground, they will look to try again this summer.

Forest have already completed the signing of former Charlton Athletic striker Lyle Taylor this summer, who will come in and look to provide competition for last season’s top goalscorer Lewis Grabban.

With two senior, proven goalscorers on the books, it would be somewhat of a surprise to see Jutkiewicz, who is of similar age to both Grabban and Taylor, to come in and sign for the Reds.

Here, we take a look at what Forest fans think to the speculation…

It is about time we got this one over the line. Gives us something different in both penalty boxes. — Nick Burns (@njmb_06) August 30, 2020

Released before by Karanka when at Middlesboro — Sir Jeffrey Crapes OBE (@JeffCrapes) August 30, 2020

May help defending a few of those 90th minute set pieces we tend to give away too. — Nick Burns (@njmb_06) August 30, 2020

I would trade for Adomah. But I think this rumor carries nothing. #nffc https://t.co/6TkvZBsF8f — Red Russian (@RedRussian17) August 30, 2020

Would be a good experienced 3rd choice but still a risk I'd say #NFFC https://t.co/IgZyNtBk83 — You are my Forest! (@Nottinghaminhu1) August 30, 2020

If there’s genuine interest in Jutkiewicz, I’m not thinking Grabs is off, I’m thinking 2 up top. Options of Grabs, Taylor & Jutkiewicz. #nffc — Scott Lee Helmkay (@Helmkay6) August 30, 2020

I actually think that Lukas Jutkiewicz would be a good signing and would give us something different in more physical games, with Tyler Walker leaving aswell we need another striker #nffc — Brendan 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@nffcbrendan) August 30, 2020

If we did sign Jutkiewicz you’d have to assume that would mean Grabban is on the chopping block, which doesn’t make sense given how good he was last season #NFFC — CeeJay (@CeeJay6565) August 30, 2020

No, It would mean that Lamouchi is looking for something that we didn’t have last season, a Plan B, something different and someone that means we could opt for a different style if needed — Curty (@JamieCurt) August 30, 2020

I think it more so suggests forest are playing 2 up top this year, juke as back up — ᛒᚱᚨᛞᛚᛖᚢ (@Bvsnffcsg01) August 30, 2020

I know, you were… I want him at Forest, he is a handful for defenders to deal with.

Don’t think Karanka wants him to leave for us… — Henrik NFFC Johansen (@henjohansen1) August 30, 2020

No I'm sure he doesn't. Would be surprised if we got him. — Debs🇪🇺❤️ (@deblee_smith) August 30, 2020