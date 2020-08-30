Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Would be surprised if we got him’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to Birmingham City transfer links

According to the Sunday People (30/08, page 53), Nottingham Forest are interested in signing Birmingham City striker Lukas Jutkiewicz this summer.

Jutkiewicz has been a hugely important player for Birmingham since arriving at the club from Burnley in 2016, with the 31-year-old proving to be one of the most dangerous forwards in the Championship.

The striker scored 14 goals in 46 Championship appearances for Blues last season, and has hit double figures in three of his last four seasons at St. Andrew’s.

Jutkiewicz was also impressive in the 2018/19 season, where he scored 14 goals and registered 10 assists for Blues, forming a clinical strike partnership with Che Adams.

It is now being reported, though, that Nottingham Forest are planning a move for Jutkiewicz, who penned a new deal at St. Andrew’s until 2022 last summer.

Forest are said to have been admirers of Jutkiewicz back in January, but after failing to lure him to the City Ground, they will look to try again this summer.

Forest have already completed the signing of former Charlton Athletic striker Lyle Taylor this summer, who will come in and look to provide competition for last season’s top goalscorer Lewis Grabban.

With two senior, proven goalscorers on the books, it would be somewhat of a surprise to see Jutkiewicz, who is of similar age to both Grabban and Taylor, to come in and sign for the Reds.

Here, we take a look at what Forest fans think to the speculation…


