‘Would be somewhat of a coup’ – Sunderland eyeing move for player from Premier League club: The verdict

Sunderland are keen on Brighton teenager Marc Leonard, according to the Daily Record.

The Scottish midfielder is out of contract in the summer and it is understood that the Black Cats are among the sides keen.

So, would he be a good signing for the North East club?

We asked our FLW writers for their thoughts…

Chris Gallagher

This would be a low-risk move that could pay off for Sunderland.

Firstly, you’d have to say that Leonard may not be able to make an instant impact, particularly if the Black Cats were promoted to the Championship, as he is still a young player.

However, as a long-term project, it’s a deal that makes a lot of sense. The midfielder is comfortable in possession, intelligent in the way he plays and still only 19-years-old. So, he could become a very good player in the years to come.

Whilst there will be a desire for the new owner to splash the cash at the Stadium of Light, Sunderland still need to be smart in the market and bringing in Leonard could be a shrewd addition.

George Harbey

It would be somewhat of a coup.

Leonard looks to be a really talented midfielder who has been unlucky not to make the step up to Brighton’s first team.

His form in the Premier League 2 is impressive and it’s no wonder he’s catching the eye with some impressive performances.

Sunderland could probably do with some fresh legs in the middle of the park to keep things ticking over nicely, especially with Grant Leadbitter getting on a bit.

Every successful side needs quality in depth, and I think he’d be a shrewd addition at the Stadium of Light.

Phil Spencer

This could be a good move for Sunderland.

Marc Leonard is a really talented player having moved from Hearts to Brighton earlier in his career where he has really come on leaps and bounds.

Despite thriving for the club’s U23s it seems that he could be allowed to move on and Sunderland would be an ideal place to do that.

Lee Johnson’s side are putting real emphasis on developing talented young players and the 19-year-old would certainly fit into that model.

There’s bound to be plenty of competition for him but for the Black Cats this could be a great deal.