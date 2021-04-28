‘Would be some statement of intent’ – Watford tipped for summer transfer battle with Leeds United: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Watford could be set to battle Leeds United for in-demand Udinese midfielder Rodrigo de Paul in the summer, according to a report from The Athletic.

The Hornets have secured promotion to the Premier League and it is understood that with Udinese and the Hornets both owned by the Pozzo family a deal that saw de Paul move to Vicarage Road could materialise this summer.

Leeds are among a raft of other clubs linked with the playmaker ahead of the upcoming window.

But would he be a good signing for Watford? And do they need him?

We quizzed our FLW writers…

George Harbey

This would be some statement of intent.

De Paul obviously came close to signing for Leeds United last summer and they will be gutted if they miss out on him to Watford this summer.

De Paul is an exciting midfielder who can get forward and create chances, having scored 8 goals for Udinese this season whilst also chipping in with a number of assists.

He’s entering his prime, too, so if Watford can lure him to Vicarage Road, then it would be a huge signing.

He could cost a lot, though.

Does Vicarage Road have a higher or lower capacity than these 18 grounds?

1 of 18 Does Vicarage Road have a higher or lower capacity than the New York Stadium? Higher Lower

Jacob Potter

This would be an excellent bit of business.

De Paul has really impressed me whilst with Udinese, and I wouldn’t be surprised if he was on the move during the summer transfer window.

Leeds United have been long-term admirers of landing his signature, although they’re yet to reach an agreement, which could see Watford move ahead of Marcelo Bielsa’s side in the race to sign him.

De Paul has chipped in with eight goals and nine assists in all competitions this season in the Italian top-flight, and I think he’s more than capable of making the step over to the Premier League in the near future.

Watford are going to have to strengthen their current squad ahead of their return to the Premier League, and de Paul would certainly be an upgrade on some of their current options in midfield.

Phil Spencer

I could certainly see this deal happening.

Rodrigo de Paul is a top-quality player who has been heavily linked with a move to Leeds United over the last 12 months.

While that move hasn’t come off it seems clear that he’s set to move to the Premier League at some point.

Watford have a very close relationship with Udinese and so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the playmaker at Vicarage Road next term.

Rodrigo de Paul has real quality on the ball and so if Watford can pull this off there’s no doubt that it could be a top addition.