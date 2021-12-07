Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Would be some coup’ – Plenty of Preston North End fans react as likely Frankie McAvoy successor is revealed

Championship side Preston North End are set to appoint Plymouth Argyle manager Ryan Lowe, according to talkSPORT.

The Lilywhites relieved Frankie McAvoy of his duties yesterday evening following last weekend’s 1-0 derby defeat to Tony Mowbray’s Blackburn Rovers, summing up an underwhelming start to the season at Deepdale.

This latest result has left the Lancashire outfit in 18th place, a comfortable nine points clear of the relegation zone but looked set to slide further down the table after winning just one of their last five league matches.

Failing to turn draws into wins, they have come out victorious in just six of their 21 second-tier games during the 2021/22 campaign so far, and would be in 19th place and just four points adrift of the drop zone if it wasn’t for Derby County and Reading’s respective points deductions this term.

Coming in to replace the Scotsman, who was only appointed as permanent manager in May, is 43-year-old Ryan Lowe who has already enjoyed great success during his short managerial career so far.

Guiding current side Plymouth to League Two promotion during the 2019/20 campaign, he has elevated the Pilgrims to a new level with his men currently fourth in the third-tier table and just two points adrift of the automatic promotion spots as things stand, also winning October’s League One Manager of the Month award.

But how do Preston fans feel about this likely appointment? Excited? Disappointed? We take a look at a selection of their responses to this news on Twitter.


