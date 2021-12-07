‘Would be some coup’ – Plenty of Preston North End fans react as likely Frankie McAvoy successor is revealed

Championship side Preston North End are set to appoint Plymouth Argyle manager Ryan Lowe, according to talkSPORT.

The Lilywhites relieved Frankie McAvoy of his duties yesterday evening following last weekend’s 1-0 derby defeat to Tony Mowbray’s Blackburn Rovers, summing up an underwhelming start to the season at Deepdale.

This latest result has left the Lancashire outfit in 18th place, a comfortable nine points clear of the relegation zone but looked set to slide further down the table after winning just one of their last five league matches.

Quiz: Has Emil Riis ever scored a goal for Preston North End at each of these 26 stadiums?

1 of 26 Reading - Madejski Stadium Yes No

Failing to turn draws into wins, they have come out victorious in just six of their 21 second-tier games during the 2021/22 campaign so far, and would be in 19th place and just four points adrift of the drop zone if it wasn’t for Derby County and Reading’s respective points deductions this term.

Coming in to replace the Scotsman, who was only appointed as permanent manager in May, is 43-year-old Ryan Lowe who has already enjoyed great success during his short managerial career so far.

Guiding current side Plymouth to League Two promotion during the 2019/20 campaign, he has elevated the Pilgrims to a new level with his men currently fourth in the third-tier table and just two points adrift of the automatic promotion spots as things stand, also winning October’s League One Manager of the Month award.

But how do Preston fans feel about this likely appointment? Excited? Disappointed? We take a look at a selection of their responses to this news on Twitter.

What does Ryan Lowe have for successful management at our level? Cheap salary? I know he’s naturally attack minded. I’ll be delighted to be proved wrong. #pnefc — gordon jackson (@baxiboy0406) December 7, 2021

If it is Lowe I’m happy with that! Young manager who will be keen to improve. Things will take time, and some losses will happen but all we want is to see the lads working hard and some direction on and off the pitch UTW #pnefc — Kieran McBride (@kieranmcbride94) December 7, 2021

On a personal note Ryan Lowe would fill me with more excitement than Callum Davidson 🤷🏻‍♂️ just my opinion #pnefc — Liam Fell (@liamfell2010) December 7, 2021

So pretty much nailed on that Lowe will be our next manager. Very pleased with this appointment and also looks like a bit of forward planning has taken place. #pnefc — John (@catterallwhite) December 7, 2021

Would be some coup this #pnefc https://t.co/Z7SNsZLKv1 — PNE home and away (@PNEhomeandaway) December 7, 2021

If we have got Ryan Lowe thats a statement of Ambition almost. If he brings some backroom staff and we are paying serious compo jeez. Craig and Peter you feeling alright lads. #pnefc — Peter Seddon 💙 (@PeterSeddon10) December 7, 2021

Sorry be negative but whoever we appoint as manager still be same old same old no ambition finish 14th go again season after #pnefc — Alex Daggers (@alexdaggers1) December 7, 2021