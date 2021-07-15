‘Would be some coup’ – Nottingham Forest rival West Ham in defender pursuit: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more

Nottingham Forest are among the clubs showing an interest in Hibernian left-back Josh Doig, according to the Athletic.

Doig impressed in his 35 appearances for Hibernian last term, and was given the Scottish Football Writers’ Association Young Player of the Year award.

The left-back is attracting interest from a host of clubs, with West Ham and Watford among those showing an interest in the teenager.

Hibernian rejected a £2.5m offer from Watford for Doig last month, and the Athletic add that the signing of Danny Rose means that their pursuit of the 19-year-old is unlikely to progress at the moment.

This could open the door for Forest, then, with the Reds said to be showing an interest in the full-back along with West Ham.

Is his arrival needed at the City Ground? We discuss…

Billy Mulley

Left-back is an area of priority this summer at Forest. The departures of Ribeiro and Ioannou leaves Chris Hughton’s side with a slight problem – something that the signing of Josh Doig would eliminate.

He had an excellent season with Hibs and at 19 years old, he has shown great maturity to step into senior football at the highest level of Scottish football.

Not only is Doig defensively solid and tenacious, but he also provides an attacking threat, scoring once and assisting a further four goals in his 24 appearances last season.

The fact that there is Premier League interest could prove to be a stumbling block, but even if Forest are beaten to his signature by higher level opposition, then he may still be an option on loan deal.

Doig is an exciting talent and it would be a brilliant deal to finalise.

Ben Wignall

Considering Doig was being linked with big Premier League clubs a few months ago, I was surprised to learn that he was a target for Forest but left-back is an area they need to improve on.

Yuri Ribeiro has departed and Gaetan Bong just isn’t going to cut it as a regular starter in 2021, so Chris Hughton does need to bring someone in and I just feel that a move for Doig could be slightly too ambitious.

The Athletic also note that West Ham are interested in the teenager and that’s what Forest could be going up against – reports last month stated that Hibs are looking for a £5 million fee though for the SFWA Young Player of the Year and surely that would put Forest out of contention for his signature.

There’s no harm in making a move for a player who is an obvious talent though, but I just think that Forest will not be able to attract nor afford him when Premier League clubs are also sniffing around.

20 questions about some of Nottingham Forest’s biggest ever moments in their history – Can you score full marks?

1 of 20 Forest beat which team to win their first European Cup? Aalborg AEK Athens Malmo Rosenborg

George Harbey

It’s a signing that would be absolutely ideal for Forest, but I would be very surprised to see it happen.

Doig looks to be a really talented player who enjoyed a highly impressive breakthrough campaign last season, and he’s going to be moving onto bigger and better things soon.

Forest undoubtedly need to bring in a new left-back. Nicholas Ioannou has left to join Como on loan, Gaetan Bong is out of favour and Yuri Ribeiro has now left the club upon the expiry of his contract.

At 19, Doig provides depth for both the short-term and the long-term, and is likely to become a huge asset for the Reds if he joined.

It would be some coup.