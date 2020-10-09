‘Would be some coup’ – Nottingham Forest eyeing transfer swoop for PL midfielder: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nottingham Forest are reportedly keen on signing Fulham winger Anthony Knockaert on loan according to Sky Sports News.

Forest have recently appointed Chris Hughton as their new manager, with the former Brighton and Hove Albion boss taking over from Sabri Lamouchi, who was relieved of his duties.

It appears as though Hughton is keen to strengthen his squad in the near future, with Knockaert being targeted ahead of a potential reunion with Hughton, with the pair working together with Brighton earlier in their careers.

Knockaert made 42 league appearances for Fulham last season as they won promotion back into the Premier League, but has struggled for consistent game time this term in the top-flight.

Nottingham Forest are currently sat 22nd in the Championship table after a poor start to this year’s campaign, and Hughton will be hoping that he can turnaround their dismal run of form at the earliest of opportunities.

But would Knockaert be a good signing for Nottingham Forest on loan this season?

We discuss….

George Harbey:

This would be a quality signing for Forest.

There’s no secret that the Reds need a new winger as they lack quality in depth out wide at the moment, and Knockaert would be a very talented player to add to the squad.

He’s been there and done it in the Championship and won promotion three times before, and he’s also played some fantastic football under Chris Hughton.

Hughton is a manager who knows what it takes to get the best out of Knockaert, and after an average season with Fulham last term, I’d back the 61-year-old to get the best out of the attacker this time around.

It would be some coup to get him in.

Jake Sanders:

Given their awful start to the season, Nottingham Forest are in desperate need of a spark, and that’s exactly what Knockaert could provide.

The Frenchman has struggled badly for Fulham over the previous 12 months, but as proven in recent seasons, he has the ability to be one of the most destructive players in the Championship.

Forest and Knockaert both need each other right now, and if Chris Hughton can get Knockaert performing like he did at Brighton back in their promotion-winning campaign in 2016-2017, then Forest might yet have a gem on their hands.

A transfer like this would be an excellent start to Hughton’s reign, and a deal that could quickly get the fans on his side.

George Dagless:

Worth a gamble in my view.

He’s a good player with quality but we’ve obviously not seen the best of him at Fulham – or at least at a frequency that Cottagers fans would have hoped for when he joined.

A loan move away makes sense – he’s low down on the pecking order at Fulham – and at Forest he’d be working with a manager that helped him get to his best level numbers wise in the Championship.

He shone at Brighton and under Chris Hughton and I think this is absolutely worth a punt because if he can reach a consistently high level he’s undoubtedly got what it takes to still be a fine asset at Championship level.