‘Would be some coup’ – Man United man on West Brom’s transfer radar: The verdict

West Bromwich Albion are said to be interested in a move for Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard this summer.

That’s according to the Independent, who claim that Albion, along with West Ham United and Everton, are interested in signing the 24-time England international ahead of 2020/21.

Lingard has struggled for regular game time at Old Trafford this season, making only nine starts in the Premier League and a further nine appearances in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup combined.

With Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba both United’s first-choice attacking midfielders by far, Lingard is out of favour under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and a move away this summer could be likely.

Here, the FLW team discuss Lingard potentially moving to the Hawthorns, with West Brom on the verge of winning promotion from the Championship…

Alfie Burns

This is an interesting link. For West Brom, potentially coming out of the Championship, to sign an England international would be some coup.

Lingard isn’t central to Manchester United’s future like he once was and that’s seen him drop down the pecking order with England too, despite Southgate’s admiration of the player.

A fresh start is needed and, if West Brom can match his wage demands, why can’t that place be the Hawthorns.

He’s got plenty of talent and a point to prove now, which could make him a really, really good addition.

People need to remember his form around the 2018 World Cup and respect that he could be a great addition for a side further down the Premier League food chain.

George Dagless

Could be.

He gets a lot of stick on social media and is just one of those players people like to make a joke about but, in all fairness, he is Premier League quality.

No, he might not be Manchester United level and I think as they seem to be improving we are seeing him getting left behind somewhat but, even so, he’d be a good player.

He’s in his prime, has Premier League quality and would add to an exciting West Brom attack.

The only sticking issue is wages. He’s going to be on a bomb at Manchester United and how that is wrangled with Albion will determine whether it’s worth doing and if it even happens.

Sam Rourke

It’s an interesting link, but you can’t deny this would be some signing for the Baggies.

The 27-year-old is slowly getting eased out of the first-team picture at Old Trafford and I envisage him moving on this summer, in a bid to secure frequent first-team action.

Lingard offers a versatility in attacking areas and can operate behind the striker and out on the flanks, and he could be a real threat alongside the likes of Matheus Pereira.

I do question whether Lingard would want to join the Baggies though, and is likely to have ambitions of playing in Europe also to give the best hope of keeping his international hopes alive,