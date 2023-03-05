“Would be smart business” – Coventry City learn Burnley demands for service of player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

After making the move to Burnley last summer, Luke McNally departed Turf Moor on loan in January to join Coventry City.

Since then the central defender has gone on to start and play in eight matches for the Sky Blues, with the side losing just one of those.

Now, as per reports, Coventry want to sign McNally permanently this summer, with the player set to cost £2 million.

With that in mind, we asked three of our FLW writers for their thoughts on whether or not, at that price, McNally should be snapped up.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

At that price I wouldn’t hesitate to get this one done to be honest.

Things didn’t quite work out for McNally at Burnley but he has shown for Coventry so far that he is a capable player at Championship level.

I also think Coventry could benefit from having another permanent defender on their books.

In recent seasons we’ve seen a bit of a reliance on loan deals at the back for the club and bringing in McNally permanently would obviously reduce that.

9 quickfire questions about Coventry City kits from over the years – Can you score full marks?

1 of 9 WHO IS COVENTRY CITY'S CURRENT KIT MANUFACTURER? UMBRO HUMMEL

Ben Wignall

Considering Burnley paid around this fee to sign him from Oxford, then it seems about the right price for the Irishman.

I wouldn’t have expected the Clarets to think about cashing in on the centre-back so soon and was expecting him to be loaned out again with perhaps the option to buy for whichever club lands him.

Vincent Kompany clearly thought he needed minutes in the second half of the season, and with the Premier League on the horizon it seems unlikely that he will be part of the squad.

McNally has been performing fantastically for Coventry however and is keeping Michael Rose out of the team on the right-hand side of a back three, showing exactly why Burnley wanted to take him from Oxford in the first place.

Should Burnley want £2 million for him and perhaps a sell-on clause too, then that is a fair deal for all involved and if he keeps on playing to the level he has, then the Sky Blues could make a profit down the line.

Chris Gallagher

Yes, this would be smart business for Coventry.

You only have to look at the results the Sky Blues have picked up since McNally came into the team to see that he has had a positive influence on the team.

There was a lot of excitement around the youngster when he moved to Burnley but the reality is that there is a lot of quality at Turf Moor and McNally wasn’t getting the game time he wanted.

So, the move is ideal for all parties and you’d have to say that £2m is a bargain price considering McNally is showing he can do well at this level and at 24-years-old he is going to be entering his peak years, so this is a shrewd investment for Coventry.