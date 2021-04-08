‘Would be silly not to’ – QPR face decision over player’s future this summer: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

QPR hold an option to extend Tom Carroll’s contract for another year and will likely be weighing up whether to trigger it ahead of the summer.

The midfielder’s impact in west London has been hampered by injury but he was a regular fixture until the turn of the year.

Carroll’s current deal is set to expire in the summer but, according to Transfermarkt, the club hold an option to extend it by a further year.

So, should they trigger it?

Our FLW writers share their thoughts…

George Dagless

Yes.

He may have had his injury problems this season but before that he was arguably QPR’s best player or certainly outfield at least, with Seny Dieng shining in goal.

I think Rangers are going to look to increase the depth in their squad this summer and it would make sense, therefore, to make their job easier and not let players like Carroll go when he’s already at the club.

He’s still got plenty to offer when fit and I’m sure the Hoops will be keen to keep him on.

Jacob Potter

I’d certainly be tempted to extend his deal beyond the end of this season.

Carroll hasn’t quite been at his best whilst with QPR, but he strikes me as the sort of player that will get better with a consistent run in the starting XI moving forwards.

The midfielder has previously been on the books with Spurs and Aston Villa, and you don’t manage that by chance, so it says a lot about his ability.

He’s still got his best years ahead of him, and I think it should be a no-brainer for QPR to extend his contract with the club into next season.

Ben Wignall

I think Carroll is definitely worth the 12-month extension, providing his wages aren’t too much.

Carroll doesn’t provide much in terms of a goal threat but what he does bring is a bit of calmness to the engine room when he plays and a very good passing ability.

The former Spurs man was a regular in Mark Warburton’s line-up until he suffered a knee injury, and due to the general form of the team he may struggle to find a way back in as a regular next season.

But he’s definitely a decent option to have in the squad and I feel as though the Hoops would be silly not to take that option up.