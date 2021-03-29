‘Would be silly not to pursue this deal’ – Norwich City and a potential move for 28-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Ben Gibson could be gearing up for a very busy summer.

The central defender has spent the season on loan with Norwich City and played a key part in their push for promotion back to the Premier League – an achievement that is all-but nailed on to happen.

With his future looking likely to be away from current club Burnley it leads to the question of where he’ll end up.

Norwich City fans would surely love to see the player return to Carrow Road, but would Gibson be a good permanent signing for Daniel Farke’s side?

The team at FLW have their say…

George Harbey Certainly. We talk about the glitz and glamour Norwich have in their attacking armory, but Gibson has been such a key, unsung hero for Norwich this season. Their defensive record is brilliant, and his performances in the heart of defence have helped them remain solid at the back and given the platform to be so free going forward. He’s a leader, having won promotion before with Middlesbrough, and he will be glad to have put a torrid time at Burnley behind him. I think he’d be an excellent permanent addition.

Chris Thorpe Absolutely, he’s been superb alongside Hanley at the back for the Canaries. Injury problems aside, I think he’s a great player for both Championship and Premier League level and I think Farke would love to bring him in permanently. He is sure to be available for a cut price fee in the current market and as a result I think Norwich would be silly not to pursue this deal. If they can keep him fit, he could prove to be a valuable asset in the years to come at Carrow Road. Jordan Rushworth Norwich should do all they can to secure the permanent signing of Gibson from Burnley, he has been immense for them at the heart of their defence this season and will be a real loss in the remaining matches through injury. The former Middlesbrough defender fits in perfectly with the style of play under Daniel Farke and is calm in possession and also has a lot of steel to his defending. Gibson has proven Premier League quality from his time with Boro and after he did not get much of a chance at Turf Moor he will be eager to show his worth in the top-flight once again. Let’s not forget a few years ago he was well in the mix in terms of players who should be included in the England squad, so this is a player with a lot of quality to offer. It does seem like Norwich are still going to sign the defender permanently despite his recent injury and that is the best thing they can do as they look like preparing for life in the Premier League. They need other options to come in to provide cover, but you could see Gibson slotting in and being a very important performer for them in the top-flight. As long as the defender’s rehabilitation process from his injury goes smoothly then re-signing him seems like something of a no brainer. It would be a major surprise to see the Canaries pass up the option they have to make his deal permanent.