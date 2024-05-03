Highlights Hull City boasts young talent set to leave, with signings like Jaden Philogene standing out this season.

Liam Delap, Fabio Carvalho, and others set to exit, prompting fans like Ant Northgraves to hope for Delap's return.

Potential sale of talents like Jacob Greaves could provide funds for City to make a move for Delap this summer.

Hull City have a lot of bright, young players in their team this season, but quite a few are set to leave and return to their parent clubs at the end of their loan spells with the Tigers.

Hull have done some fantastic business this season to get some of their best players in.

Jaden Philogene will go down as one of the signings of the season. The winger has been one of the best in his class in the 23/24 campaign, and has been linked with a return to the Premier League just one year on from leaving Aston Villa.

Unai Emery's side would be able to buy the 22-year-old for £15 million if Hull and Villa end up in the same division, but there are no guarantees that they would want to do the deal, as per the Hull Live.

Getting Fabio Carvalho on loan from Liverpool was also a brilliant signing.

The Portuguese attacking midfielder had been with RB Leipzig for the first half of the season, and the Tigers somehow managed to get him to come to the MKM Stadium for the second half of the campaign.

Manchester City striker Liam Delap also joined Liam Rosenior's squad on a temporary basis at the start of the season. He's not been the jewel in Rosenior's crown, but he has certainly shown himself to be worthy of playing at this level, following two unsuccessful loans to Preston North End and Stoke City in the prior campaign.

Liam Delap's 23/24 league campaign stats (as of May 3rd) Apps 30 Starts 25 Goals 8 xG 6.29 Conversion rate (%) 13 Assists 2 Big chances created 4 Stats taken from Sofascore

He and Carvalho, along with many others, will depart Yorkshire at the close of the 23/24 campaign, but, Football League World's Hull fan pundit, Ant Northgraves, would like to see him back in an orange and black shirt next season.

Hull City fan's view on a return deal for Liam Delap

The FLW fan pundit believes that, if there is a deal to be done that doesn't stretch Hull towards the Financial Fair Play boundaries, then City should try and bring the 22-year-old forward back for the 24/25 campaign.

"I would love for us to go for Delap in the summer," said Northgraves. "I think that it would be silly for us not to.

"The price range may be a difficult one because we aren't sure, as fans, where we are in terms of FFP. We've had a couple of busy years under the new owners. We don't know the incomings and outgoings."

"We're expecting the likes of Jacob Greaves and Philogene to leave, so that might give us a bit more wiggle room.

"I imagine that they could probably try and structure a deal similar to what they did with Philogene and Villa.

"Realistically, Delap isn't going to play for Man City. He's at an age now where he needs to find a permanent home to really enjoy his football, which I think he has here.

"Obviously, he had some unsuccessful loan spells at Preston and Stoke last season, but here he seems to have really found somewhere where he feels like he belongs.

"So, in terms of convincing him to come back, it would probably be quite easy. It'd just be how we structure the deal that could be quite difficult. But a loan-to-buy, or a relatively cheap buy, but with a buy-back for Man City; something like that could work.

"But I would absolutely love to see us go back for Delap, even if it was just on loan."

Hull should have the resources to sign Liam Delap permanently in the summer

Even though there is no guarantee that Villa will go back for their former player, there's still every chance that other clubs will look at Philogene, like what they see, and make attempts to sign him.

A Championship Team of the Season player, Greaves has attracted the attention of West Ham and, previously, Everton, according to reports.

The money that they should be able to generate from selling these two, if they do, would be enough to fund a bid for Delap: a player that City would probably be happy to sell.