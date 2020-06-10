‘Would be really useful’ – Blackburn Rovers share interest in Stoke City target: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Blackburn Rovers are reportedly interested in signing Chris Brunt ahead of the summer transfer window according to the Express and Star.

The report claims that Rovers trail Stoke City in the race to land Brunt’s signature though, and it looks as though it’ll be a real battle to secure his services.

West Brom have recently announced that Brunt will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of this year’s campaign.

The midfielder has struggled for consistent game time with the Baggies this season under the management of Slaven Bilic, with the Northern Irishman making just nine senior appearances this term.

A move to Blackburn Rovers could be tempting for Brunt as well, with Tony Mowbray’s side currently sat tenth in the second-tier standings with nine matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

Rovers are just three points adrift of the play-off places as well, and they’ll fancy their chances of challenging for a top-six finish.

But should Blackburn go all out and sign Brunt ahead of Stoke City in the summer transfer window?

We discuss….

George Dagless:

It’d be a fine signing.

Rovers have got a good squad and if they could add the experience of Brunt then I think they’d be pretty pleased.

On a free, it’s absolutely worth a go as he still has plenty to offer at this level and Tony Mowbray will see that.

Of course, if they go up I don’t see him playing much football for them next season but at least he has Premier League experience and would help them in their fight for survival.

Overall, I think it’s worth a go.

Alfie Burns:

A lot is going to depend on the future of someone like Stewart Downing, who has been excellent for Blackburn since arriving at Ewood Park.

If he departs, there’s a gap in the Blackburn squad for a player like Brunt to come in and help Tony Mowbray out in a similar way to Downing. However, you wouldn’t want to be carrying both players into a season, they’re too similar.

Then, there’s the complicated factor of Stoke being in the mix to sign Brunt. Michael O’Neill will have a big say and with him at the helm in Stoke, you feel one of Brunt’s feet might already be in the bet365 Stadium.

Blackburn need to start getting their plans in place for next season, but given the uphill battle that might be grappling Brunt from Stoke’s grasp, I’d consider focusing on getting Downing signed up.

Can you name these hidden Blackburn Rovers players? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 13 WHO IS THE PLAYER? Patrik Andersson Graeme Le Saux Henning Berg Richard Brown

Ned Holmes:

I’m not sure it’s necessary for them to go all out for Brunt but he could be just the sort of addition Tony Mowbray’s squad need.

The 35-year-old is hugely experienced and knows what it takes to secure promotion.

That sort of nous would be really useful for Rovers, who have flirted with the play-offs in recent years.

He should be someone that can offer something both on and off the pitch.