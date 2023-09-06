This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

John Eustace has emerged as a candidate to become the next Rangers manager.

According to the Daily Mail, Michael Beale’s position at the club is becoming strenuous and the Scottish giants are already considering alternatives.

Rangers are currently fourth in the Premiership table, having won two and lost two from their opening four league games of the new campaign.

The gap to rivals Celtic is already four points, with the club aiming to compete for the league title this year.

Beale has been in charge for nearly a year, but has been unable to produce the results to really challenge Celtic.

Meanwhile, Eustace has earned plenty of praise for his role in turning things around at Birmingham City.

Would John Eustace leave Birmingham City for Rangers?

FLW’s Birmingham fan pundit Mike Gibbs understands the appeal of moving to a club the size of Rangers.

However, he feels that Eustace would prefer to remain at St. Andrew’s due to the potential of the project at Birmingham.

“I think at the moment it’s ifs and buts,” Gibbs told Football League World.

“Mick Beale is still in the job, I think he’s under pressure, but he’s certainly not been sacked just yet.

“That being said, I think most Blues fans, especially myself, would be really disappointed if he was to go.

“He’s doing a really good job, and really he’s just at the start.

“I know he’s a year in, but new owners coming in, Tom Brady coming in, the project.

“We’re just at the start and the club is going to go from strength to strength.

“That being said, Rangers are a massive club.

“It’s going to be an attraction for anyone.

“It’s a big brand appeal, a big pull to go there.

“I would put my money on him staying though, I really would.

“I know I’ve probably got rose-tinted glasses on as a Blues fan, but I just think the opportunity at the club at the moment is second to none and if you’re a manager you want to be a part of that.”

Birmingham are currently fourth in the table themselves, having earned 11 points from a possible 18.

Eustace’s side are one of just two remaining in the division that are still unbeaten after six games.

Next up for the Blues is a trip to face Watford on 16 September.

Should John Eustace take the Rangers job if offered?

Eustace must be considered one of the most impressive Championship managers of the moment so it comes as no surprise to find him attracting attention.

It would be a massive blow to Birmingham if he were to depart.

The new ownership at the club might be able to convince him to remain, and now would be a great time to open contract negotiations on a potential renewal.

However, if Birmingham are unable to convince Eustace that the club is primed for the Premier League in the near future then it may prove too difficult to turn down a possible move to Rangers.