‘Would be really cruel if he wasn’t’ – Johnnie Jackson and the Charlton Athletic manager’s job ahead of Plymouth: The verdict

Charlton Athletic have turned their fortunes around under interim boss Johnnie Jackson.

Jackson has been at the club as a player and a coach since 2010 and stepped up to take charge of the first team when Nigel Adkins was sacked.

The Addicks’ form has turned around dramatically since and they now take on league leaders Plymouth Argyle at The Valley on Saturday.

So, should he get the job permanently if they win? And would it change anything if they lose?

Our FLW writers share their thoughts…

Marcus Ally

A victory over Argyle would be so impressive it could be disheartening if Jackson was not rewarded with the job on a permanent basis after it. So overall, yes he should if the Addicks win on Saturday.

A defeat would not change anything, Jackson has earned more points (ten) in four league games than Nigel Adkins had (nine) in 13 this season so the upgrade is clear for all to see.

It will be interesting to observe what reaction Jackson can get out of the squad should they lose to the Pilgrims at The Valley.

Winnable games on their travels at Morecambe and Shrewsbury Town follow this weekend for Jackson to earn the job should they taste defeat on Saturday. It feels like a matter of when not if the 39-year-old will get the job on a permanent basis.

George Dagless

I think he should be made permanent Charlton boss anyway and it’d be really harsh for him to lose some of the credit in the bank he’s built up because of a loss to high-flying Plymouth.

Yes, Charlton will feel that they can win this game this weekend but they are still recovering from an awful start and Argyle are in fantastic shape, so I don’t think a loss, whilst obviously disappointing, would harm Jackson’s chances all that much.

He’s done a wonderful job of galvanizing the players to see them start climbing the table and it’s also a crucial factor that he has got the fans completely onside.

They all want it to happen and the players and staff seem well behind him so I think anyone but Jackson in the dugout for the longer term right now would prove not as popular.

Chris Thorpe

I would say so, yes.

In my eyes, he has done more than enough already to get the job permanently and I think it would be really cruel if he wasn’t handed the role as this stage.

He has done everything asked of him by Thomas Sandgaard and should be shown faith even if they lose to Plymouth.

The players have bought into his ideas and clearly enjoy working under him, so what’s not to like?

You would like to think the Addicks will do the right thing but only time will tell.