“Would be pulling off a major coup” – Wigan Athletic eyeing up ex-Premier League assistant as Leam Richardson replacement: The verdict

Wigan Athletic are eyeing up former Blackpool manager Neil Critchley to potentially replace Leam Richardson in the dugout at the DW Stadium, as revealed by TalkSPORT’s Alex Crook.

The Latics though look set to battle with Luton Town for his services though, with Alan Nixon reporting on Thursday afternoon that the Hatters are keen to speak to the 44-year-old regarding their own vacancy, having seen Nathan Jones depart for Southampton.

Wigan let Richardson go despite only penning a new contract a couple of weeks ago after their form spiralled in the last month, with their latest loss against Coventry City seeing them occupy a place in the Championship relegation zone.

Critchley has just one season of management experience in the Championship, having led Blackpool to promotion from League One in 2021 and then finished in 16th place in the 2021-22 season in the second tier.

He then jumped ship from Bloomfield Road to become Steven Gerrard’s assistant at Aston Villa, but departed in late October when Gerrard was sacked.

Would Critchley be a good fit for Wigan? Let’s see what the FLW team think…

Ben Wignall

I think Wigan would be pulling off a major coup if they were able to get their hands on Critchley.

Critchley comes with a big reputation for the work he did with Liverpool’s under-23’s and the fact he holds the highest UEFA coaching license possible, and in his only experience of coaching in the EFL he did very well with Blackpool with not a very big budget.

He will be itching to get back into management after his short stint as Gerrard’s right-hand man, but I get the feeling that the Luton job may be a bit more tempting.

The Hatters’ squad is more ready-made for a play-off push, whilst the Wigan job could be very tough if he isn’t backed in January as they are under-strength in various positions.

However, if Wigan are allowed a clear run at Critchley and he is keen, then he should be their number-one selection.

Marcus Ally

Definitely.

I feel like he may be put off by the Latics’ decision to sack Richardson so prematurely, but then again, sometimes out-of-work managers cannot afford to be too selective about the opportunities that they take.

Luton Town would be a more attractive option to Critchley, but Wigan could offer a competitive financial package and have a squad capable of staying up in the Championship.

Critchley performed very well at Blackpool, but there is a strong case that Richardson’s job at the DW Stadium was even better and despite the former having a greater reputation as a coach, it is hard to say categorically that it would be an upgrade.

That said, the former Liverpool coach would be a smart appointment for any club in the bottom half of the Championship.

Chris Gallagher

This would be a smart appointment.

Firstly, I think the decision to sack Richardson was harsh as the Latics don’t have a big budget and this season was always going to be a battle.

So, that’s going to restrict the type of boss they can attract but I feel Critchley would be open to the challenge.

He excelled at Blackpool and will feel he can do well at Wigan in similar circumstances.

Plus, the major issue with Richardson recently was the style of play and Critchley should encourage a more attacking approach.