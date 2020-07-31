‘Would be perfect’, ‘Quality’ – Many Leeds United fans excited as Phil Hay reveals potential summer target

Leeds United are reportedly keen on Brentford striker Ollie Watkins and believe he would suit Marcelo Bielsa’s system, which has drawn an interesting reaction from fans of the Yorkshire club.

The Whites are preparing for life in the Premier League after winning the Championship earlier this month.

It has been 16 years since Leeds were last in the English top flight and it looks set to be a busy summer as they ready their squad for the long-awaited return.

According to a report from The Athletic, the Whites want to make four or five signings this summer and are keen to find value in the Championship.

The report claims that the Whites are keen on Watkins, who finished the season as the division’s top scorer with 26 goals and three assists.

It is understood they feel his qualities make him well suited for Bielsa’s system.

The 24-year-old forward’s season isn’t over yet as his Brentford side take on Fulham in the play-off final at Wembley on Tuesday.

Promotion for the Bees in that match is likely to make it very difficult for the Whites to prize Watkins, or his fellow forward Said Benrahma, away this summer.

Leeds’ interest in the Brentford striker appears to have caught the attention of fans of the Yorkshire club, with many taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:

I think Watkins would be a very good signing. Work rate is excellent and can score goals. If Fulham win the playoffs, could be a done deal. — Martin McC Marching On Together (@martin1715) July 31, 2020

Watkins and Benrahma are both class players, work hard, suit our style and prem worthy. Watkins will bag for fun. — Dan Waring (@DanWaring7) July 31, 2020

Would love Watkins & benrahama – and we could still get them if they get to the premier league I feel, only problem is they can demand a lot more money. — Tony LUFC 🏆 (@Tonylufc28) July 31, 2020

Surely Brentford would want more than £20m for Benrahma, and Watkins could be even more expensive. Would love either though. — Matthew Bleakley (@ChicagoBearsMB) July 31, 2020

Watkins would be quality in our team & Benrahna has undoubted quality. Let’s hope Fulham win on Tuesday… White is our key signing but there are some decent options in championship. I think that Kipre at Wigan would be a good signing. Eze, Swift, Robinson, etc. — Ali_C (@AllLeedsAli) July 31, 2020

Very interesting read Phil. Here’s hoping for a Fulham win on Tuesday!! Watkins would be perfect for Leeds. — Nick Stone (@nickcstoney) July 31, 2020