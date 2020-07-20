‘Would be perfect’ – Pundit namechecks Spurs and Liverpool players as potential targets for Leeds United

Danny Murphy has identified Adam Lallana and Danny Rose as potential transfer targets for Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa this summer.

Leeds were promoted to the Premier League over the course of the weekend, with both West Bromwich Albion and Brentford failing to pick up maximum points.

Marcelo Bielsa will now be looking to cast one eye on potential transfer targets ahead of the summer, with CEO Angus Kinnear recently revealing that the club are already working on bringing players into the club.

Danny Murphy has urged Bielsa not to change his style of play ahead of a long-awaited return to the Premier League, but has suggested that he should look to sign a couple of experienced players this summer.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, the former Fulham and Liverpool midfielder has namechecked Danny Rose and Adam Lallana as potential targets for Leeds.

He said: “Adam Lallana, out of contract at Liverpool, would be perfect. Great energy, good footballer, good attitude.

“Danny Rose is a Leeds boy. He’s been a top left-back for a long time. Maybe he’ll want to go home.”

Lallana is approaching the end of his contract at Liverpool and is likely to have plenty of suitors, with Leicester City and Brighton being linked with the midfielder.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose came through the ranks at Elland Road before joining Spurs in 2007, and his future in North London looks uncertain after spending this season on loan at Newcastle.

The Verdict

Lallana and Rose are two experienced players who could really improve Leeds’ squad and help them stay in the Premier League.

The only thing I would find problematic is their wages – they are likely to be high-earners at their respective clubs, so can Leeds afford that?

I think Victor Orta and co. will be smart with the way they go about their business this summer, and I can’t see them splashing the cash about too much.