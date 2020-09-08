‘Would be perfect’ – Derby County set to take action over Jayden Bogle replacement: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Derby County have reportedly identified Wigan Athletic’s Nathan Byrne as a replacement for Jayden Bogle.

The right-back left the Rams to join Sheffield United yesterday in a move that also saw Max Lowe depart and is thought to be worth around £11 million.

Football Insider has reported that Derby are eyeing Byrne as a replacement and are set to move for the 28-year-old.

But would that be a good signing?

We quizzed our FLW writers for their thoughts…

George Dagless

Clever move I’d say.

It was always going to be interesting to see where Derby look to replace their departing Jayden Bogle and I think Byrne would be a fine addition.

The Rams have made a bit of money in selling Bogle and Byrne is going to be pretty cheap given the situation that Wigan find themselves in so from the Rams’ perspective this is really decent business.

Byrne shone after lockdown as he racked up the assists and that kind of attacking intent from full-back should see him excel under Phillip Cocu.

Sam Rourke

This would be perfect.

I’m a massive fan of Nathan Byrne and think he can offer a lot to Derby County, who will now be in need of some fresh attacking impetus from right-back.

In Byrne, they have a player who is adept both defensively and offensively, notably in attacking areas he can provide real pace and drive to help initiate attacks.

With the perilous financial situation that Wigan find themselves in, Derby can capitalise and attempt to secure a cut-price fee for a ready-made Bogle replacement.

Byrne has extremely similar qualities to Bogle and I can see him slotting in seamlessly into the Rams’ setup – get it done Cocu!

Jacob Potter

This could be a solid addition to their team.

Derby need additional depth in defence and replacements for Jayden Bogle and Max Lowe, who both left in favour of moves to Sheffield United.

Byrne is likely to be available for a small fee, as Wigan look to recover from entering administration, which saw them relegated into League One not so long ago.

He did a steady job for Wigan last term in the Championship, and I think he’d be a decent option to have in the Derby squad ahead of the new season.

The Rams could do far worse than Byrne, but I still think they need to sign another full-back, as Byrne will need competition for his starting spot in Phillip Cocu’s side.

