‘Would be perfect’ – Birmingham City keen on deal for 27-year-old: The verdict

Birmingham City are interested in signing midfielder Ryan Woods from Stoke City, a report from Birmingham Live has revealed.

Having joined Stoke from Brentford back in 2018, Woods has made just 39 appearances in all competitions for the Potters.

The 27-year-old has instead spent the last year-and-a-half on loan at Millwall, featuring 64 times in total for the Lions.

This latest update has now revealed that Birmingham are interested in a deal for Woods, with Stoke apparently keen to trim their squad this summer.

Toby Wilding

I do think this could be a good signing for Birmingham if they are able to pull it off.

It does seem as though the Blues could benefit from strengthening their midfield this summer, and Woods could be a decent option to do that with, given that at 27, he has plenty of time left in his career.

Although things haven’t worked out for him at Stoke, Woods is still a solid Championship midfielder, as evidenced by the fact he has continued to play regularly at that level for Millwall in the past couple of seasons.

That does seem to suggest that Woods can have an impact at Birmingham, and given his contract situation means that this could be Stoke’s last chance to receive a fee for the midfielder this summer, meaning it could be a sensible move for all parties.

Jordan Rushworth

This would be an excellent addition to the squad for Birmingham and Ryan Woods is exactly the sort of player that the Blues have been needing to add to their midfield options for a while now. The 27-year-old managed to get his career right back on track with a solid season at Millwall last term after a difficult spell at Stoke City.

Woods has a lot of technical ability in possession and he has that calmness on the ball that helps him retain the ball under pressure and helps to gain control of the game for his side. While he also able to sit in front of the defence and provide solid protection as well.

The 27-year-old was one of the most sought-after midfielders in the Championship a few years ago when he was starring for Brentford. He is still at a good age and if Birmingham could get him back to the levels of form he produced consistently for the Bees then it would be an excellent pick-up for them.

Lee Bowyer seems to be the ideal manager for getting the best out of the midfielder and would likely thrive in the middle of the park for the Blues in his system. This is a signing that would be perfect for Birmingham this summer.

Jacob Potter

This would be somewhat of a coup for Birmingham City this summer.

Woods has really impressed me this season, and I think he’s more than good enough to be playing for a club that will be challenging for promotion into the Premier League this term.

We saw his quality on and off the ball for Millwall last season, and he could be a smart signing for a number of teams in the Championship.

Birmingham need a player of his quality, and this would be a fantastic bit of business by the Blues if they struck an agreement to land his signature.