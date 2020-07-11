‘Would be out of his depth’, ‘No way’ – Plenty of Bristol City fans concerned as new managerial candidate emerges

England Women manager Phil Neville is reportedly interested in the vacant Bristol City job, which has drawn a concerned response from fans of the South West club.

The Robins are in search of a new manager after Lee Johnson was relieved of his duties last weekend.

The City boss was one of the longest-serving managers in the EFL, having arrived at Ashton Gate in 2016, but was sacked after the defeat to Cardiff City – with his side having gone nine games without a win.

The South West club’s CEO Mark Ashton has noted there has been significant interest in replacing Johnson, with reports having linked Chris Hughton, Slavisa Jokanovic, Lee Bowyer, and John Terry to the job.

According to the Daily Mail, Neville is keen on taking over at Ashton Gate after making initial contact with the Robins.

The former Manchester United and England player has been in charge of England’s women since January 2018 but will leave that post as soon as the FA find a suitable replacement.

The Robins are looking to bring someone in to help them take the next step and push for promotion to the Premier League, having evolved into a top-half Championship club under Johnson.

Neville’s interest has drawn a concerned response from the Ashton Gate faithful, with many fans taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:

No way to Neville, Terry I would take — ‘ (@CharlieN2001) July 10, 2020

Especially Nev — Rob (@UsuallyAnn0yed) July 10, 2020

Wouldn’t want either of them. I don’t think our owner would, either, thankfully. — Patricia Jane Mowat ⚢ (@Janerthered) July 10, 2020

Terry yes. Neville not for me — neil pearce (@npearce24) July 11, 2020

Please Noooooo — msfl fixsec (@MsflF) July 11, 2020

I’d interview JT. No to P Nev, nice guy but would be out of his depth. Go for Hughton! — Gary Pearce (@gazpearceGP) July 11, 2020