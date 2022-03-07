“Would be the best move for all parties” – Birmingham City fan pundit offers Kristian Pedersen verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Birmingham City defender Kristian Pedersen faces an uncertain future as his contract at St. Andrew’s expires in the summer.

The Danish left-back has been a reliable performer for Blues on the whole since arriving from Union Berlin in 2018, with the Championship outfit resisting a few offers for Pedersen in the past.

However, Blues have little say on his future now, with the 27-year-old set to be a free agent in the summer unless fresh terms can be agreed, which seems highly unlikely.

And, FLW’s Birmingham fan pundit Tom Oxland revealed that he thinks an exit for the player in the summer could be the best option.

“In all honesty, I think it would be the best move for all parties if he departed in the summer. It’s a shame we couldn’t get a fee for him, especially when we’ve had fairly high bids come in for him previously that we’ve rejected, but that’s down to him being one of our key performers at times.

“Definitely one of our better players on paper, but I just think the longer he stays at Blues, the more his career is fading away from him and that potential just isn’t being reached.

“I think he’s been affected by the fact he’s been in a losing team a lot of the time, and I think there’s a core group of players that need to move on from the club and everyone just needs a fresh start now.”

Pedersen has been a regular for Lee Bowyer this season, with Blues currently languishing in the bottom half of the table.

The verdict

From a financial perspective, it’s a shame that Blues are going to lose a player that could’ve fetched them a decent fee in the past.

But, as mentioned, it does feel as though now is the ideal time for the club and Pedersen to go their separate ways.

From the view of the player, he will probably expect to find a club elsewhere, potentially higher up the table, whilst Blues need to go in a different direction in terms of new recruits and Pedersen’s exit will reduce the wage bill.

