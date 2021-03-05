‘Would be making a mistake’ – Nottingham Forest facing big summer player decision: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nottingham Forest are facing some key contract decisions as the summer approaches, with a number of first-teamers either having expiring deals or are only on loan until the end of the current campaign.

The likes of Glenn Murray and Filip Krovinovic could turn their temporary deals into permanent ones, but for the likes of Sammy Ameobi and Michael Dawson they are sweating on their futures as they wait for contract offers.

Another player who is facing an uncertain future at the City Ground is Portuguese defender Yuri Ribeiro.

Ribeiro signed a two-year deal back in 2019, and since the start of 2020 has pretty much been a regular for Forest under both Sabri Lamouchi and now Chris Hughton.

He is preferred to Gaetan Bong in that role and it may be a surprise to some that his contract is expiring at the end of the season.

Does he deserve a new deal with the Tricky Trees though? The FLW team have analysed the situation…

George Harbey

I rate Ribeiro a lot, however we haven’t seen the best of him this season.

Last season, he was a key player under Sabri Lamouchi after breaking into the team ahead of Jack Robinson. His attacking output was excellent and he chipped in with a fair number of assists.

This season has been different. He hasn’t been at his best for Forest and both offensively and defensively he has struggled.

I think Chris Hughton will address the full-back areas in the summer, as they such an important position in his team. His side likes to get wide, overlap and get crosses into the box.

Ribeiro needs to impress between now and the end of the campaign if he wants to stay. At the moment, though, I’d be tempted to give him a new deal.

Nottingham Forest quiz: Was it Lewis Grabban or Lyle Taylor who have done these 15 things?

1 of 15 Who captain Nottingham Forest on the opening day of the 2020/21 season? Lewis Grabban Lyle Taylor

Jacob Potter

I think they’d be making the right call in keeping him at the club.

Riberio struggled for game time in the early stages of this year’s campaign whilst Forest were under the management of Sabri Lamouchi.

But since Chris Hughton was appointed, the full-back has featured more, which will be pleasing to see.

I think Forest do need a clear out in the summer, but I’m not convinced that Riberiro is a player that they should be looking to move on.

I think the Reds would be making a mistake if they weren’t to offer him a new contract heading towards the conclusion of this year’s campaign.

Chris Gallagher

Without a doubt.

The left-back has been very reliable since he joined the club, and is proven to be good enough at Championship level. He is competitive, decent on the ball and defends well.

At 24, he should still have some room for improvement, and working under an experienced boss like Hughton may help take his game to the next level in terms of his defending.

Forest have some very big decisions to make in the summer, as the squad they have is far too big, and some high-profile names will depart.

However, Ribeiro is someone who they should want to stick around, and he could play a key part in Hughton’s new-look side that will want to be pushing for promotion next season.