“Would be mad to…” – West Brom could face summer transfer decision as Valerien Ismael plans emerge: The verdict

Besiktas boss Valerien Ismael is keen to bring West Bromwich Albion striker Daryl Dike to the Turkish club, according to Haber 365.

Ismael has signed Dike for his previous two clubs – on loan for Barnsley in January 2021 and permanently for West Brom in January 2022 – and it seems he’s keen to do the same again.

But should the Baggies look to cash in the 21-year-old if an offer comes in this summer?

Declan Harte

Daryl Dike was brought into West Brom by Valerien Ismael, but he should still be given a chance in the team by Steve Bruce.

The forward hasn’t had the playing time at the Hawthorns to know how suited he is to the team.

If West Brom cashed in now they would receive just a fraction of what they spent to get Dike in January.

But if Dike can get a run of games in the side and perform well then he could see his value increase dramatically.

It’s too soon for West Brom to give up on Dike, so the club should not cash in on the American.

Ben Wignall

Dike is seemingly very much an Ismael player and it looks like he wants to take him wherever he goes, but just a couple of months after arriving at the Baggies, I don’t think this is a feasible move whatsoever.

West Brom splashed out big money on the American in January and unfortunately due to injuries he hasn’t been seen much yet.

The hierarchy at The Hawthorns have recently talked up the youngster though as being a major player for the club, and when he’s fully fit you can imagine he’s going to be the focal point of Steve Bruce’s attack.

With the potential that Dike has and from what we saw of him at Barnsley, West Brom would be mad to cash in right away on him, but I don’t think they will anyway.

Dike is too valuable of a commodity to do that with and it’s doubtful they’d make an immediate profit on him anyway, so he should stay.

Toby Wilding

In a word: no.

West Brom only spent what will surely have been a significant fee to sign Dike in January, so it would make little sense to let him go in the summer, when the striker’s injuries mean they have barely had a chance to get a return on that investment.

Goals have continued to be something of a problem for West Brom at times when Dike has been out, so they surely also need him to try and rectify that, once he is fully match fit and sharp again.

It is also worth noting that Dike is contracted to the club until the summer of 2026, so they are under absolutely no pressure to sell him any time soon to receive a fee, so cashing in here would feel like a rather strange decision for the Baggies to make.