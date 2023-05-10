Iliman Ndiaye enjoyed a fantastic 2022/23 campaign, playing an integral role as Sheffield United managed to secure a Premier League return through the automatic promotion places.

The Blades attacker netted 14 league goals and provided a further 11 assists as the Blades sealed promotion with a fair bit of time to spare, whilst he also put in impressive displays on the international stage for Senegal in the World Cup.

The 23-year-old has long been admired by Premier League club Everton, whilst a report from the Daily Mail has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur recently sent out scouts to watch Ndiaye.

What has Carlton Palmer said about the Sheffield United star amidst Tottenham interest?

Speaking to Football League World about the forward's situation ahead of the opening of the summer transfer window, Carlton Palmer said: "Ndiaye is hot property at the moment. It's not surprising. Spurs are another top Premier League club that are interested in him.

"15 goals for the season - He's been a standout performer for Sheffield United. Absolutely outstanding.

"The club needs to get the sale done quickly (takeover). Sheffield United need to bring in players to reinforce for next season and also to convince Ndiaye to stay put and pen a new deal.

"I don't think the Blades will allow him to run down his contract. He's free next summer. If he won't commit to a new contract, then I think United will sell him. They would be looking for around £25 million, I would think, given the current market but they might have to take a lower offer because of the aforementioned contract situation.

"He could have gone in the January transfer window and he stayed put. He enjoys his time at The Lane, so hopefully for the Sheffield United supporters, he will pen a new deal."

How important will it be for Sheffield United to keep Ndiaye?

It is quite a complex situation when you consider his contract, Sheffield United's takeover progression and the ability he has shown in the Championship.

On one hand, his consistently starring performances in the second-tier would suggest that he has what it takes to thrive in the Premier League, however, he could generate a handsome enough fee as uncertainty surrounds a potential takeover of the club.

Parting company with Ndiaye could help the Blades address a few areas on the pitch you would think and they will ultimately need to weigh up if that makes more sense than losing a sensational talent in the 23-year-old.