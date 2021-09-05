‘Would be incredibly harsh’ – Update emerges on Tony Mowbray’s future at Blackburn: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more

Tony Mowbray is on ‘borrowed time’ at Blackburn Rovers, according to The Sun on Sunday (05/09, page 62).

Mowbray lost star striker Adam Armstrong to Southampton last month, but failed to bring in a replacement for last season’s top scorer.

Despite links with Oliver Burke and Michael Obafemi, Mowbray was unable to make an attacking addition, with the owners limiting to loan signings of under £10,000-a-week due to uncertainty over his future.

According to The Sun on Sunday, Mowbray is on ‘borrowed time’ at Ewood Park, with the pressure building on the 57-year-old, despite the club sitting 10th in the Championship.

Would it be the right call to part ways with Mowbray? We discuss…

Toby Wilding

This does feel like it has rather come out of the blue in all honesty.

There have been plenty of times since he guided Blackburn back to the Championship that Mowbray has been the subject of some understandable fan frustration, after failing to ensure the club have built on a strong position in the table, and yet his job has never felt like it was under threat.

As a result, the fact that he is now said to be on the edge at Ewood Park does feel like something of a surprise, particularly given that Rovers have made a reasonably strong start to the season on the pitch, despite their rather quiet window in terms of incomings off it, and Mowbray may argue that had he been allowed to recruit further in the market, he would have been able to build on that throughout the rest of the campaign.

But as has already been mentioned, that is something he has been unable to do in the past, meaning those in charge may feel their hesitancy in funding recruits is justified, although with many having moved on this summer, and plenty more out of contract in the next 12 months, Blackburn are going to have to start agreeing deals with players sooner rather than later, regardless of who the manager is.

That however, could be tricky to do if Rovers are not able to build on that start to the season because they have not recruited enough, meaning you fear that Blackburn may be heading towards an endless, and possibly vicious, cycle that will raise questions over more than just Mowbray, even though it cannot be denied that there have been certain runs of results during his time in charge of Blackburn, that he has been lucky to come through with his job in place.

Jordan Rushworth

It has seemed like Tony Mowbray’s future at Blackburn Rovers has been in doubt for some time now, and there were some murmurings of discontent amongst supporters for their form during the second half of last season.

Mowbray is now coming towards the latter stages of his current deal with Blackburn, and it seems like it could be time for a change at Ewood Park certainly at the end of the campaign.

There can be no doubt that Mowbray has done a good job at Blackburn and it is easy to forget how difficult the job was when he took over with the club starring relegation to League One in the face.

He has managed to guide them back to the Championship and stabilise them in the English second tier without spending a large amount of money in the transfer market (Ben Brereton signing apart).

However, last term was potentially a massive missed opportunity for Rovers with Adam Armstrong firing and Harvey Elliot in their squad.

To finish well adrift from the top-six was disappointing and now their squad is weaker on paper at least without those two key players.

Blackburn should not rush into sacking Mowbray right now because they should not be in any danger of relegation this season under him.

However, they should now be starting to consider their options for the summer and make a fresh start in the dugout then.

Chris Thorpe

I think it would be incredibly harsh from everyone involved to be honest.

Mowbray has had to do his job under some very poor conditions at Ewood Park and it has been a very tough summer all round.

The club still has expectations and targets to meet and achieve but they need to be patient.

The only players that have been bought in are mainly young and largely unproven loanees, so progression will take time.

I just hope Blackburn don’t do something that they later regret.