“Would be incredible business” – Sunderland eyeing up loan move for Premier League winger: The verdict

Sunderland are one of the Championship clubs that are interested in Brighton & Hove Albion winger Reda Khadra this summer, according to Alan Nixon.

The Black Cats are in the market to strengthen their squad this summer, having already added Arsenal defender Dan Ballard to their squad.

And Alex Neil’s side are set to battle with Sheffield United for the 21-year-old attacker, who spent last season on loan with Blackburn Rovers, where he scored four times.

Would he be a good addition to Sunderland’s side though? Let’s see what the FLW team think of the potential move.

Marcus Ally

This would be incredible business and create a very exciting attacking contingent on Wearside.

Patrick Roberts and Alex Pritchard are more than ready for the step up to the Championship, and adding Khadra into the equation to support Ross Stewart would be a mouth-watering prospect for supporters.

The 21-year-old can be devastating in transition but also possesses the ability to unlock defences, while being very capable at shooting from range.

A signing like this, even only on loan, would make the Black Cats serious contenders to put together a play-off push under Alex Neil.

With Jack Clarke arriving earlier this week, Khadra would send a statement of intent to the rest of the second tier that Sunderland are not just going to make up the numbers in the Championship.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

This would be a good signing for Sunderland.

Khadra has proven he can be a goal threat in the Championship, and as such, could offer them plenty on their return to the second tier.

You’d have to question whether it would be a backwards step, though. That’s with the greatest of respects to Sunderland.

At Blackburn last year Khadra was competing at the top of the division until Rovers fell away, and we just don’t know how Sunderland are going to fare next season.

I don’t think they will be relegated but I don’t think they’ll be up challenging for promotion, either.

With that said, as above, you’d have to question whether this would be the right move for Khadra.

Toby Wilding

This could be a useful piece of business for Sunderland to get done.

The Black Cats have plenty of options out wide on the right with the likes of Patrick Roberts, Lynden Gooch and Jack Clarke.

However, they are short of players who can operate on the left, as Khadra consistently showed he can do during his time with Blackburn last season, meaning he could fill an important void for Alex Neil’s side.

Indeed, his exploits with Rovers last season showed that Khadra is more than capable of making an impact in the Championship, and Sunderland certainly need players who are capable of doing that as they prepare for their return to the second-tier.

With that in mind, this does look like a deal that could be well worth pursuing for Sunderland in the lead up to the new season.