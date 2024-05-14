Highlights - Sunderland are still searching for a new head coach after a disappointing season in the Championship

- Bo Svensson has emerged as a potential target, and he has plenty of experience coaching in the Bundesliga.

- Many Black Cats fans are also still hopeful that Will Still may make the move to the Stadium of Light following his exit from Stade de Reims.

Sunderland are stepping up their search for a new head coach, with Bo Svensson the latest to be linked with the vacant managerial role at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats have just endured a miserable campaign, and, in the eyes of the fans, a lot of that is down to the poor decision making at the top of the club.

Popular boss Tony Mowbray was surprisingly sacked when the side were in the mix for the play-offs, and he was replaced by Michael Beale, with the ex-Rangers chief lasting just two months in the role.

Bo Svensson emerges as Sunderland managerial target

Mike Dodds has overseen the final few months of the season, and a host of names have been linked with the role, with ex-Mainz head coach Svensson the latest thought to be under consideration.

The 44-year-old, who started his managerial career with Liefering in Austria, joined the Bundesliga side in 2021, and he masterminded an incredible survival, before following that up with a top-half finish in his first full season.

Whilst his time at the club ended with a tough run last year, his reputation was enhanced following the great work he had done over the years.

So, links to Svensson will have encouraged fans, although the majority of the supporters were also pleased with talk that Will Still could take over.

Still is another who has impressed in Europe, having done great work with Reims in the French top-flight.

But, would Svensson be a better option than Still? Here our writers share their thoughts…

Chris Gallagher

If Sunderland could get either Svensson or Still it would be incredible for a Championship club, and a real statement of intent.

So, there should be no complaints if either of those walk through the door, and both would appear to fit the profile of what the club wants in terms of the front foot, high intensity football that they encourage.

You could argue Svensson would be a better bet as he has more experience at a high level, having coached over 100 times in the Bundesliga.

But, I would slightly lean towards Still purely because his formation is better suited to the squad. Svensson is generally someone who has preferred a back three in his career, and that could restrict Sunderland as some of their standout players are wingers.

Meanwhile, Still opts for a 4-2-3-1 and that could be what this group needs.

Having said that, it’s set to be a busy summer, and if Svensson does take charge, he could bring in players to suit his system, whilst he also may adapt if he took over.

It will be interesting to see how it plays out, but it’s exciting for Sunderland that they are targeting coaches of the calibre of Svensson and Still.

Ben Wignall

It's important that whilst Sunderland fans are clamouring for an appointment ASAP, time needs to be taken to make sure that the right man is given the chance to lead the club forward.

Michael Beale was the wrong man at the wrong time and he threatened to undo all of Tony Mowbray's good work, and the disappointing end to the season under Michael Dodds just shows that a real reset is needed under a new, forward-thinking head coach.

Bo Svensson clearly has his credentials, and his experience of managing in the Bundesliga is admirable, making him really qualified to take a job such as Sunderland's.

However, the long-term admiration of Will Still from a Sunderland standpoint when they courted him last year cannot be ignored, and the

fact he has openly said he'd move into the Championship for the right job surely means that he needs to be the first-choice target.

Sunderland are a sleeping giant of the Championship with a massive fanbase, and the potential is there for all to see - Still could be a part of taking the Black Cats back to the Premier League if he is given the tools to succeed.

Based on also his preferred formation compared to Svensson's, I'd favour Still going into the job on Wearside right now, but perhaps Sunderland's ship has sailed given that there has been no reports on fresh talks with the 31-year-old, maybe he is holding out for a top flight role.