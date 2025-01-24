This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Aji Alese will miss the remainder of the season after Regis Le Bris confirmed the defender had undergone surgery to repair a leg fracture.

The 24-year-old sustained the injury in Sunderland's FA Cup defeat to Stoke City and was stretchered off because of the issue. Le Bris also confirmed Alese sustained a hand injury which also requires surgery.

With the Black Cats short of options at left-back, FLW's Sunderland fan pundit, Jordan Newcombe, urged the Wearsiders to strengthen their back line before the window closes.

Aji Alese injury a big blow for Sunderland

Alese's Sunderland career has been riddled with injuries, but the defender was keen to establish himself this season under the stewardship of new manager Le Bris.

Indeed, the 24-year-old started the Wearsiders' opening three Championship games of the season but then faced a prolonged spell on the sidelines after suffering an ankle injury.

Having returned from his ankle injury in November, Alese now faces an extended period out with a leg fracture, much to the frustration of Jordan.

"It's a big blow, to be honest, because he's just come back from a previous injury, and previous from that, another long-term injury, so it's not going well for the lad," Jordan told Football League World.

"Three injuries in a matter of half a season, two of them have been serious and one has just been a little knock, but unfortunately, that's football.

"I do think it's a big blow because the only left-backs we've got are Cirkin and Alese and possibly O'Nien, because I know he can play anywhere in the back four."

Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon identified as potential target

With Alese out, the Black Cats are short of natural options at left-back. Dennis Cirkin is clearly Le Bris' first choice, but past him, the club only have Niall Huggins, who is yet to return from the knee injury that has kept him out since 2023.

Ryan Sessegnon is a name who has been doing the rounds, but there are yet to be any concrete links connecting him with a move to the Stadium of Light.

However, Jordan urged the Wearsiders to make a move for the 24-year-old, who has been limited to five minutes of league action this season.

"We do need back-up - 100%. I've heard a lot of rumours about Ryan Sessegnon from the Premier League being available for a buy and a loan. Obviously, he's got top flight experience, and he can play at left-back and left-midfield as well," Jordan added.

"If we can try and get him on a loan, then I think it would be ideal. Obviously, he's had a lot of Premier League experience.

"He's been at Fulham and Spurs, so I think even going in for him on a loan for a six-month deal would be worthwhile and just see how it goes.

"It's definitely a requirement in this window as I do believe we need a left-back and a right-back."

Ryan Sessegnon's career statistics by league - per Transfermarkt League Appearances Goals Assists Premier League 75 4 8 Championship 71 20 9 Bundesliga 23 2 3

If Sunderland are going to sustain a title challenge, then they will need to utilise their squad effectively for the remainder of the campaign.

With Alese out, the Black Cats are short of cover, and although they possess Cirkin, there is every chance he could pick up an injury between now and the end of the season.

The potential availability of Sessegnon presents the perfect opportunity to bolster their back line as he would add quality and cover in a time of need.