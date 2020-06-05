‘Would be ideal’ – Pundit identifies signing for Leeds that could shine under Bielsa

Speaking to MOT Leeds, Paul Robinson has said that Harry Wilson would be an excellent signing for Leeds United, if they manage to get themselves into the Premier League for next season.

Upon promotion, many Whites fans are going to be hoping for some good signings in the summer window to ensure that the club is well placed to re-establish itself in the top flight.

And, with that in mind, Robins feels as though Wilson would be a good signing for the Elland Road club, with a loan or permanent deal with Liverpool mentioned by the former goalkeeper.

He said:

“Harry Wilson would be a great young signing. A player like that would be ideal as either a permanent or a loan signing, but I’m not so sure Liverpool would be willing to let him go permanently.

“But sides like Liverpool have an abundance of top talent. Because Leeds have Bielsa and because of the way he plays football and works on a daily basis… If Jurgen Klopp is going to let any team have his players, he knows what he’s going to get from Bielsa.

“He knows his players are going to get fit, he knows know they’re going to be worked hard, he knows they’re going to be monitored on a daily basis.

“As well as that, it’s going to be a real draw for young players to come to Leeds because other managers have such high regard for Bielsa and how well they’re going to develop under him.”

Certainly, Liverpool might want to keep him on their books for now but, at the same time, he probably isn’t getting in the Reds’ side just yet and a move to Leeds could work.

The Verdict

As Robinson says, Bielsa is capable of bringing the best out of young talent – he has shown that time and again throughout his career and during his spell at Leeds.

Naturally, if he is managing in the Premier League, top clubs might want their best young players to go and work with him if they cannot get into the first-team of their parent side, and Wilson could be one to benefit hugely if it did go through.