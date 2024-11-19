This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United will be aiming to gain automatic promotion to the Premier League this season.

Daniel Farke’s side narrowly missed out on a top two finish in the previous campaign, but have made a strong start to the new term.

The Whites are in the mix alongside the likes of Sunderland, Sheffield United, Burnley and West Brom.

With the January transfer window just around the corner, the Yorkshire outfit will be looking at potential signings that could boost their top flight credentials.

The winter market could prove a key part of the season, as any additions could have a big impact on whether they finish inside the top two or not.

Leeds United January focus identified

When asked what one position the club should look to strengthen in January, FLW’s Leeds fan pundit Adam Elliott highlighted attacking midfielder.

He believes a left-footed player arriving in this position could have the biggest impact midway through the campaign.

“Despite the Joel Piroe and Mateo Joseph debate that continues to rumble on, and despite having no specialised left-footed left-back behind Junior Firpo, which I think are two slight issues, I think the most obvious thing Leeds need right now is an attacking midfielder,” Elliott told Football League World.

“One with the vision and flair to open up low-margin games.

“Burnley and Millwall this season, we lost 1-0 in both, and there’s also been those 0-0 draws to West Brom and Bristol City as well.

“You’re looking in those games where there’s not a huge amount going on for a player to come up with something, and we had a player like that last season in Georginio Rutter obviously.

Related Man City stance revealed as Leeds United chase fresh deal in January The Whites are tracking the Manchester City youngster ahead of the January window

“But we haven’t replaced him, simply, despite the links in the summer to the likes of Rolland Sallai and Gustavo Hamer.

“In wanting an attacking midfielder, or someone with that profile, we didn’t get it, and it’s the one thing that this side needs right now.

“So, there’s a few players I like to think we are eyeing up, many of whom are Premier League fringe players, or out of favour players right now.

“I think, personally, a left-footed profile would be ideal to add to the mix given all of our attacking midfielders and wingers are right-footed, and that would help to provide some balance.

“So I like the idea of someone like David Brooks in that sense, I would also say Harry Wilson, but his recent exploits for Fulham make that look far less likely now, unless he falls out of favour again under Marco Silva between now and January.

“Neither are the quickest, but they have clear quality and ability to operate centrally or wide off the right flank.

“They do damage well in the half-spaces and they’ll just be the creative hub that this team needs cause that’s what we’re lacking right now.”

Leeds United’s promotion ambitions

Championship standings 2024-25 (As of November 19th) Team P GD Pts 1 Sunderland 15 +14 31 2 Sheffield United 15 +12 31 3 Leeds United 15 +15 29 4 Burnley 15 +12 27 5 West Brom 15 +7 25 6 Watford 15 +1 25 *Sheffield United were deducted 2 points

Leeds are currently third in the Championship table after 15 games, two points behind leaders Sunderland.

Brenden Aaronson has been a prominent figure in the side since Rutter’s departure in the summer to Brighton, featuring in all 15 of their fixtures so far.

The American has contributed four goals and one assist from 13 starts, with the team chasing a top two spot.

Next up for Farke’s side is a clash away to Swansea City on 24 November.

Greater creativity needed to help Leeds get over the promotion line

Leeds have been dangerous throughout this season, but their clear weakness comes when trying to break down a stubborn, deep defence.

The Whites rely heavily on quality players providing a moment of magic instead of having a systemised way to break down teams.

While this formula could still net them a top two finish even without a January signing, bringing someone with Premier League quality in would be a game-changer.

It remains to be seen what kind of budget Leeds will have at their disposal, but if they can afford to bring in a big name then this area would be a smart place to prioritise.