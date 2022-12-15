“Would be ideal because…” – Norwich City fan pundit reacts as Canaries eye Aston Villa man

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Norwich City are interested in a January loan move for Aston Villa centre back Lamare Bogarde according to Football Insider.

The 18-year-old has made one appearance in senior football, coming in the 2020/21 FA Cup, but is one of a number of very exciting players coming out of the Villa youth system at the moment.

The Dutchman has been on the bench three times in the Premier League this season and could be a good option to add some depth to Dean Smith’s defensive options in the second half of the campaign.

FLW’s Norwich City fan pundit Zeke Downes was enthusiastic about the potential move to address one of the more brittle areas of the squad.

Speaking to Football League World, Downes said: “I think Norwich do need another centre back, we’ve got three and that leaves us a little bit light.

“Normally you’d like to have four or five.

“Omobamidele has just come back from injury so when he is properly fit he will start, and then you’d like one more.

“So, a younger centre back would be ideal because I don’t know how much they will get as they’ll be fourth choice.

“I don’t know much about Bogarde, but, I would like to have another centre back brought in and I don’t mind who it is because they are only going to be fourth choice.”