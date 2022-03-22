“Would be hard to say no” – Reading FC fan pundit delivers verdict on potential permanent move for Stoke City man

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

It would be hard for Reading to say no to signing Stoke City winger Tom Ince on a permanent deal if they were offered a viable opportunity to do so, according to FLW’s Reading fan pundit Johnny Hunt.

The 30-year-old has been a regular starter for the Royals since his temporary move to the Select Car Leasing Stadium in January, making 10 appearances and regularly playing a full 90 minutes, game time he wasn’t able to get at the bet365 Stadium prior to his switch.

He scored his first goal for the Berkshire outfit last week away at AFC Bournemouth, a wonder strike that helped to secure the strugglers a point in their battle against relegation to the third tier.

Although he has earned mixed reviews since his winter move, he has had some bright moments, winning a penalty on his debut and supplying an assist during the following match against Coventry.

Unfortunately for those who want to see him remain with the relegation battlers, he has only joined on a basic loan deal with no option to make the deal permanent, although he is out of contract in the summer anyway.

This could provide the Royals, who will be on a tight budget, with a genuine opportunity to recruit him on a longer-term basis and FLW’s Reading fan pundit Hunt is one supporter that would like to see this materialise.

He said: “I think with Tom Ince, he’s certainly a player that, on his day, looks good and creates chances.

“The goal he scored against Bournemouth was superb, has games where he goes quiet but then a lot of players like (John) Swift does the same.

“If his dad is manager, I think we’ve got a good chance of signing him next season! Again, it’s all down to the wage structure and the impact of the embargo and points deductions and what we can afford.

“But if it’s someone we can get in, like the goalkeeper (Nyland) we’ve just got in recently that fits in, I think it would be hard to say no to a player like that with his experience and what he could bring to the team on a good day.”

The Verdict:

On a free transfer, Ince would be a decent addition so you can certainly see why Hunt would want to get this one over the line, especially for a player who has proved to be useful in recent games.

The Royals face a major rebuild in the summer and with the club limited in what they can do, they could probably do a lot worse than getting someone with the 30-year-old’s experience in.

During games, he has not only been a threat going forward at times, but he has also helped defensively and his skillet would certainly be useful to have if officials at the Select Car Leasing Stadium were to try and make this deal a permanent one.

On the other hand, it could be argued that the Royals need a fresh approach and this includes not recruiting players who have failed to fulfil their potential or are on the way down in their career.

Their recruitment last summer can be forgiven because of the restrictions they were under, but it would be good if they were able to recruit young talent on loan and in the free agent market.

Hunger and desire is needed just as much as ability – and signing players on their way up instead of down could help the Berkshire outfit to sell them on for a high fee in the future.