AFC Bournemouth

‘Would be great’ – Many Bournemouth fans call for Frank Lampard to replace Jason Tindall

Plenty of Bournemouth supporters have been calling on Twitter for Frank Lampard to become the next Cherries manager.

Bournemouth’s search for a new boss started earlier on Wednesday following the departure of Jason Tindall.

Tindall replaced Eddie Howe after the South Coast outfit were relegated from the Premier League last season, but Bournemouth’s wretched run of recent cost the 43-year-old his job at the Vitality Stadium.

The Cherries have slipped eight points adrift of the top-two in the Championship after suffering four consecutive league defeats – with Tuesday’s loss to Sheffield Wednesday Tindall’s final game in charge of the club.

Bournemouth host Birmingham City on Saturday and will be hoping to appoint a replacement as they try to get their promotion bid back on track.

Jonathan Woodgate, who was recently appointed as first-team coach, is the current favourite with the bookmakers, but Lampard also appears to be in the running to be Tindall’s successor.

And many Cherries supporters are hoping that the former Chelsea manager indeed gets the job:


