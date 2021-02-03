‘Would be great’ – Many Bournemouth fans call for Frank Lampard to replace Jason Tindall

Plenty of Bournemouth supporters have been calling on Twitter for Frank Lampard to become the next Cherries manager.

Bournemouth’s search for a new boss started earlier on Wednesday following the departure of Jason Tindall.

Tindall replaced Eddie Howe after the South Coast outfit were relegated from the Premier League last season, but Bournemouth’s wretched run of recent cost the 43-year-old his job at the Vitality Stadium.

The Cherries have slipped eight points adrift of the top-two in the Championship after suffering four consecutive league defeats – with Tuesday’s loss to Sheffield Wednesday Tindall’s final game in charge of the club.

Bournemouth host Birmingham City on Saturday and will be hoping to appoint a replacement as they try to get their promotion bid back on track.

Jonathan Woodgate, who was recently appointed as first-team coach, is the current favourite with the bookmakers, but Lampard also appears to be in the running to be Tindall’s successor.

And many Cherries supporters are hoping that the former Chelsea manager indeed gets the job:

Get frank lampard!! — sam coe (@sam_coe) February 3, 2021

Now get Frank Lampard or Nigel Pearson in do not give it to Woodgate — SB (@seany_123) February 3, 2021

Agreed like to see us rock the boat and have ago with lampard, did well with Derby when he was there just got unlucky with the play offs. — Jamie Buxton (@jamie_afcb7) February 3, 2021

Wouldn’t mind Lampard or even Nigel Pearson would be an improvement — Mike (@Haykey1AFCB) February 2, 2021

Lampard would be great, be happy with Pearson, but please NOT Woodgate #afcb @jeffmostyn — Mike (@Haykey1AFCB) February 3, 2021

#afcb Like to see Frank Lampard get the job, if we could afford him & if he doesn’t see it as a major step down could be a good club for him;& fair chance to get back to EPL this year with the squad in hand. Uncle Harry just down the road too,to offer advice & family support! 😂 — RVH cherry 💙 (@doowekim) February 3, 2021

Lampard did well at Championship level and he probably has connections in the local area. Not Woodgate surely? #afcb — Pamela Bremner (@Happymool) February 3, 2021

Who do people want in I would like to see lampard dunno why #afcb — 🍒 callum vye 🍒 (@AfcbVye) February 3, 2021