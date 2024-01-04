Highlights Leeds United are interested in signing David Brooks from Bournemouth on loan in January.

Southampton are also competing for the forward, with both teams aiming for promotion to the Premier League.

Brooks would bring a different style of play and creativity to Leeds, filling a need for a left-footed right-winger.

Leeds United are set to compete for the signing of David Brooks from Bournemouth this January.

According to Alex Crook, the Whites have an interest in securing a loan move for the 26-year-old for the second half of the season.

Brooks has made 12 appearances in the Premier League for the Cherries this campaign, but only twice has he started.

Southampton are set to provide competition in the race to secure a deal for the forward if Bournemouth opt to let him leave.

Both sides are aiming to secure promotion back to the Premier League in 2024, and the arrival of Brooks could be a key factor in determining who goes up this term.

Brooks "would be great" for Leeds

FLW’s Leeds United fan pundit Kris Smith believes that the club does need to sign another forward in January.

The Whites’ supporter would be happy to see Brooks arrive on loan, and has claimed that he would bring a different style of play compared to Daniel Farke’s other attacking options.

“There’s been a lot of fairly justified talk that Leeds need a number 10 this January window, and it’s right, but when you look at how we build attacks, we could really do with a left-footed right-winger as well,” Smith told Football League World.

“Crysencio Summerville comes in from the left on his right foot and looks so dangerous whenever he carries the ball, but whenever we have the same openings on the right we have no one capable of cutting in and doing the same thing, allowing for someone like (Djed) Spence or (Archie) Gray to overlap.

“Brooks isn’t a huge carrier of the ball like our other attackers either, so having him, whose first thought is ‘can I find the pass?’ would be great for us.

“He’s a goal threat too, which is obviously always nice to have in the team, and the creativity he would have in possession for us would make him a massive addition.”

Leeds United league position

Leeds are currently fourth in the Championship table, seven points adrift of second place Ipswich Town.

Four points separate the Yorkshire outfit from Southampton, who have leapfrogged Farke’s side in recent weeks.

Leeds will be aiming to close the gap to the top two in 2024, as they seek an immediate return to the top flight.

Brooks can bring a different edge

Brooks’ return to football has been a remarkable story, but he has been unable to hit the same heights as prior to his absence.

A loan move could be what he needs to get back to playing regular minutes, which should help him rediscover his best form.

Leeds could use another creative outlet, as they tend to struggle breaking teams down at times.

Brooks can bring a range of creative passing that this team lacks, and his versatility means he could pair up well as part of a few different combinations which would also be quite useful for Farke’s side in the second half of the campaign.