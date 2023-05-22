Ryan Kent has earned a number of admirers going into the summer transfer window.

According to Teamtalk, the Rangers player is a transfer target for Sheffield United, as well as a number of other clubs.

The 26-year-old is set to become a free agent come the end of the season and is open to a move away from Ibrox.

Would Ryan Kent be a good signing for Sheffield United?

Carlton Palmer believes he would be a great addition to Paul Heckingbottom’s side.

Despite some reservations over the forward’s tactical fit, Palmer is encouraged by the prospect of Kent signing with the Blades.

Given the financial circumstances at Bramall Lane, the former midfielder has pinpointed this move as the exact type of deal that United should be looking to make.

The 57-year-old has claimed that Sheffield United will need to be shrewd in the market this summer in order to compete in the Premier League, making this a potentially great deal for the club.

“Ryan Kent is in big demand, scoring three goals and 10 assists for Glasgow Rangers, but has yet to put pen to paper on a new deal,” Palmer told Football League World.

“And it looks more and more likely that he will leave on a free transfer, which makes him an attractive proposition.

“Although Sheffield United play with wing-backs, and not really wingers, they could accommodate him behind the front two or slightly out wide in a 3-4-2-1 system.

“Sheffield United will need to be shrewd in the transfer market and securing such a signing on a free transfer would be great business.”

Sheffield United earned promotion to the Premier League with a second place finish in the Championship this season.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side will be aiming to cement themselves back in the top flight after two years in the second tier.

Do Sheffield United have a chance of winning the race to sign Ryan Kent?

A number of other clubs have been linked with a potential move for Kent, including the likes of Everton, Leeds United and Bournemouth, as well as Turkish giants Fenerbahce.

That will make it difficult for United to win the race to Kent’s signature.

However, if they can get this deal over the line then it would be very encouraging for their potential to still do smart deals this summer despite financial constraints.

He would also boost the team’s chances of remaining in the Premier League, which would be a big sign of intent from Heckingbottom.