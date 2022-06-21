“Would be good business” – Coventry City eyeing move for Derby County star: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Coventry City have emerged as potential suitors for Derby County full-back Lee Buchanan.

As per DerbyshireLive, via CoventryLive, the Sky Blues are one of a number of clubs interested in a move for the young defender.

This latest update comes after it emerged recently that representatives of the 21-year-old are locked in a contract disagreement with Wayne Rooney and Derby County regarding a recent extension to the player’s current contract.

That extension will see him remain at Pride Park for a further year, whilst the player’s representatives seemingly feel he should be allowed to leave on a free transfer this summer.

With that in mind, we asked three of our writers for their verdict on Buchanan being linked with a move to the CBS Arena.

Billy Mulley

A player who certainly proved last season that he should not be playing his football in League One next season, Lee Buchanan would be an excellent addition at Coventry City.

With the left-back/wing-back position emerging as a priority area for the Sky Blues, Buchanan is someone who can provide an excellent defensive service, all whilst causing problems in an attacking sense.

He also displayed during the course of the season that he possesses the necessary levels of versatility to operate as a left-sided centre-back, again, a position that seemingly needs addressing now that it is confirmed that Jake Clarke-Salter will not be returning.

Competition levels will of course be high, meaning it may be a difficult deal for the Midlands club to complete within a budget.

Declan Harte

This would be a very good signing for the Sky Blues if they can pull it off.

Buchanan has come through at Derby and performed quite well in recent years, continuously improving in the process.

Given the Rams’ precarious financial position, this could be an opportunistic move to sign the 21-year old.

Mark Robins works well with young players and he will retain a high resale value, making him a potential long-term asset to the club.

He would also fit in nicely at left-back and offer plenty of competition in that position to the squad.

Charlie Gregory

Based on what we have seen of Lee Buchanan in the Championship so far, a Coventry move for him would be good business.

Age is on his side for a start and considering the experience he has already has, that is a bonus. He knows what it takes to cut it in the second tier and he has the years left in his career to develop even further if he can.

The Sky Blues need more additions to their side this summer to ensure they stay in the promotion spots and this is the right kind of deal. Considering the potential fee – or the fact he is a freebie – and it would be a shrewd move.

Derby wouldn’t want to see him go but if he was to leave, he could do a lot worse than joining Coventry.