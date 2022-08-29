“Would be good business by the Saints” – Southampton join the race to sign Blackburn Rovers star: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Southampton have entered the race to sign Blackburn Rovers star Ben Brereton Diaz.

According to Alan Nixon, the Premier League side are considering a move for the 23-year old.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether the Chile international would be a good addition to Ralph Hassenhuttl’s squad…

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

On the surface of it this seems like a sensible transfer deal.

I think Ben Brereton-Diaz is worth the risk for any bottom half Premier League side in need of goals and Southampton would certainly fit that category.

However, with Adam Armstrong and Che Adams already on the books, you do wonder if this is a move that is needed.

Given the sort of money it is going to take to get him this summer, unless Brereton-Diaz is going to come in and leapfrog the two players mentioned above, perhaps Southampton should try to find a lower cost squad player.

If he is coming in as a starter, though, this would be good business by the Saints.

Carla Devine

There is no doubt about it, Ben Brereton Diaz is a quality player and if he gets a move to the top flight this summer you’d imagine he’d do well.

You only have to look at the fact he scored 22 goals in 37 league appearances last year to know he has the ability and at just 23-years-old, there’s likely more to come from him.

Southampton have had a bit of an inconsistent start to the season with one win, one draw and two losses so far in the league so you can see why Brereton Diaz would be an attractive signing in the hope of providing more threat.

However, the Saints have scored five Premier League goals this season whilst conceding eight so whilst it would be a great addition, if I’m a Southampton fan I’d probably be more concerned about adding to the defensive options first.

Declan Harte

It is a young and exciting Southampton squad that Hassnehuttl has put together for this season and Brereton Diaz could be the perfect conclusion to Southampton’s transfer window.

The Chile international has proven himself as a consistent goal scorer in the Championship, bagging 22 for Blackburn last season.

He is ready to make the step up to the Premier League and the Saints could be an ideal fit if a deal can be agreed.

He would work well as part of Southampton’s change to a 4-2-3-1, and can play through the middle or out on the left which would offer the squad some versatility.

However, any move may depend on the future of Che Adams who has made a bright start to the campaign.

Adam Armstrong, formerly of Rovers, is also solid cover so perhaps the timing may not be quite right for a move without one of those existing options departing before Thursday’s deadline.