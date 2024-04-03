Highlights Darragh MacAnthony tips Kieran McKenna as a dark horse to succeed Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, praising his brand of football.

McKenna's impressive record at Ipswich Town includes top of the Championship with minimal summer spending.

FLW writers agree McKenna deserves Premier League attention but replacing Klopp at Liverpool may be too soon for him.

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Darragh MacAnthony has tipped Kieran McKenna as a potential dark horse to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

Speaking on talkSPORT, the Peterborough United chairman praised the Ipswich Town manager.

"I was being laughed out of the studio by [producer] Luke – a Liverpool fan - this morning, [for tipping McKenna] as an outside dark horse [to succeed Klopp]," said MacAnthony.

"I love his brand of football. I’ve been watching him since last year in League One and what he’s done.

"You can say that Ipswich are a big club, but they didn’t go out and spend mega-millions in the summer.

"They kept a large part of the squad and the team from League One, and they’re top of the Championship with five or six games to go. It’s incredible really."

The Tractor Boys are now top of the Championship table, having maintained their place after a dramatic 3-2 win over Southampton on Monday evening.

Kieran McKenna's Ipswich Town record

Kieran McKenna's Ipswich Town record (all competitions as per Transfermarkt) Wins Draws Losses W% 125 73 33 19 58.40

McKenna was originally appointed at Portman Road in December 2021, and he has won over 50 percent of his games in charge in that time.

The Northern Irishman is now looking to guide the Suffolk outfit to back-to-back promotions, having earned a place in the Championship just last year.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are searching for a successor to Klopp after the German confirmed his departure for the end of the season in January.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether McKenna would be a good appointment for Liverpool…

McKenna deserves Liverpool's attention

Declan Harte

Replacing Klopp is a poisoned chalice, so it is no surprise that someone like Xabi Alonso has already distanced himself from the role.

David Moyes’ stint at Man United and Unai Emery’s at Arsenal serve as warnings to McKenna of what can happen if you replace a club legend.

His ties to Old Trafford could also give him some pause, having worked as a coach under Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for multiple years at United.

But the work he has done at Ipswich does deserve the attention of top clubs, and Liverpool would be foolish to ignore him completely.

A lack of Premier League experience as a manager will go against him, but back-to-back promotions in the EFL would be a remarkable achievement if he can pull it off.

The last manager to do that was Eddie Howe, who has gone on to have an excellent top flight career.

Related Man United eye Ipswich Town boss as Erik ten Hag replacement Man United are reportedly interested in the prospect of hiring Kieran McKenna as manager

McKenna’s attacking style of play would also be welcome at Anfield, and could help him transition to a bigger club smoothly.

However, it’s difficult to imagine him walking away from Ipswich if promotion is gained, and Liverpool are only likely to seriously consider him if a top two finish is achieved, so the timing might just not be right at this stage.

Alfie Burns

The work McKenna is doing at Ipswich Town cannot be underrated. Taking a side from mid-table in League One to the cusp of the Premier League is some achievement, particularly considering the quality at the top of the Championship this season.

There is no doubt in anyone's mind that McKenna is a Premier League manager in waiting. He's going to be at that level as early as next season, probably with Ipswich.

However, there is no way that he is going to be a contender for the Liverpool job. Links to other Premier League jobs would be inevitable, but in terms of replacing Klopp at Anfield, there's not a harder job in football right now and there's no way that's the right gig for McKenna as his first Premier League job. In fairness, it's probably not the right calibre for Liverpool either.

It would be too much too soon for McKenna, who would be much better suited going about his business in the top-flight - when he gets there - with another club a little bit more under the radar.