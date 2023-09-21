This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Blackburn Rovers are interested in signing Birmingham City midfielder Jordan James, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Rovers face competition for James' signature from Italian side Lecce, who tried to sign the 19-year-old in the summer and may reignite their interest having watched him in action for Wales during the international break.

James came through the Birmingham academy and made his debut for the first team as a substitute against Bristol City in November 2021.

The midfielder scored one goal in 37 appearances for the Blues last season, but many of those minutes came from the bench, and James' game time has remained limited so far this campaign.

James made his debut for Wales at senior level in their Euro 2024 qualifier against Croatia in March and he started for Rob Page's side in their 0-0 draw against South Korea earlier this month.

However, there have been suggestions he could look to move on in search of regular game time, with Blackburn and Lecce both keeping tabs.

Should Birmingham City sell Jordan James amid Blackburn Rovers interest?

We asked some of our FLW writers for their thoughts on whether the Blues should cash in on James.

James Reeves

It is a tough decision facing Birmingham on James' future.

He is clearly a player with huge potential, underlined by the fact he features regularly for Wales at international level, but if he is not going to be a regular starter for the Blues, they could look to sell him.

However, James is only 19 years of age and still has plenty of room for development, so he could still become a key player for the club in the years to come.

Birmingham sold Jobe Bellingham to Sunderland this summer and he has starred for the Black Cats in the early weeks of the season, so the Blues should not make the same mistake by letting James join a Championship rival in Blackburn.

Should the club receive a sizeable offer, they could allow James to depart, but he is a player they should keep hold of.

Ned Holmes

Birmingham City should be doing all they can to keep hold of Jordan James.

The 19-year-old looks like a player with a really bright future and his performance for Wales in the international break showed he has the quality and maturity to impact games already.

Blues cashed in on some players in the summer, including youngster Jobe Bellingham, but have reinvested in the squad and there is a clear strategy of long-term development as many of the new signings are young with high potential.

In John Eustace, they look to have a coach that is capable of developing those and he could work wonders with James as long as he is given the time to do so.

The teenager is clearly a player Eustace rates, having featured in every Championship game this season, and though he's been a bit-part player so far, that could well change as he continues to improve.

With a contract that runs until the summer of 2025 and includes an additional year, Birmingham are in a strong position and it would be foolish for them to consider a sale in January or beyond unless a significant fee is offered.