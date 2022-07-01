“Would be excellent business” – Sheffield United register transfer interest in Aston Villa man: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield United are one of a number of Championship teams who are interested in taking Aston Villa teenager Tim Iroegbunam on loan for the 2022-23 campaign, according to BirminghamLive.

The Blades have been joined in the hunt for the midfielder’s services by the likes of QPR, Stoke City and Blackburn Rovers, however it has not yet been decided if Iroegbunam will be loaned out or if he will remain in Steven Gerrard’s first-team plans.

19-year-old Iroegbunam recently penned a bumper new deal at Villa Park until the summer of 2027, and was rewarded for his efforts in training with three Premier League appearances at the back end of last season.

Would he be a good addition to United’s squad though, should they be able to secure a deal? We asked the FLW team for their thoughts…

Declan Harte

United will need strength in depth in midfield if they are to challenge for a promotion place this season.

Iroegbunam can provide that no question, but it is not clear just yet that he is ready to compete consistently at this high of a level.

There is already strong competition for places in Heckingbottom’s side and it will be a high-pressure environment where every point will make a huge difference in their chances for this season.

Perhaps a move to a lower level Championship club would be a less risky move for the 19-year old, where a greater share of playing time will be afforded so that he can continue his development.

Alfie Burns

Iroegbunam is certainly a good player and there probably wouldn’t be too much grumbling at Bramall Lane if he was signed.

However, looking at the Sheffield United squad as it is, I’m not convinced that a midfielder of his ilk needs to be the priority.

In Oliver Norwood, John Fleck, Ben Osborn and even Sander Berge, Heckingbottom has plenty of options. It’s the positions at both ends of the pitch that need TLC.

A centre-half or two would be nice, whilst Morgan Gibbs-White needs replacing and there needs to be less reliance on Billy Sharp.

Right now, they should be the priority positions rather than midfield.

If, and when, they are sorted, then would be the time to move for someone like Iroegbunam if he’s still available.

Marcus Ally

This would be excellent business for the Blades.

There is a pre-existing relationship in place having brought Conor Hourihane in on loan from Villa last season, and Iroegbunam would be a superb addition to freshen up the midfield contingent.

The squad is aging at Bramall Lane and it looks like Heckingbottom will be leaning on the loan market to bring in some youthful exuberance.

Iroegbunam would offer an exciting alternative to John Fleck and Oliver Norwood, while also gaining two brilliant role models to learn from.

The 19-year-old has very good close control, is physically developed for his age and is ready for the step up to the senior game.

Ireogbunam was in the matchday squad 22 times in the Premier League last term, and Villa have demonstrated their high hopes for his future by tying him down on a deal until the summer of 2027.