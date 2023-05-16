This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough have been linked with a permanent move for Cameron Archer this summer.

The Aston Villa starlet has spent the second half of the season on loan at the Riverside, where he has proven an impressive addition to Michael Carrick’s side.

It has been reported that Aston Villa value the forward at £20 million going into the summer transfer window.

It remains to be seen which division Boro will be competing in next season as they make their way through the Championship play-offs.

Should Middlesbrough look to sign Cameron Archer on a permanent basis?

FLW’s Middlesbrough fan pundit Dana Malt believes any deal for the 21-year-old will hinge on promotion to the Premier League.

She has high praise for the Villa loanee and has claimed that he has proven he is ready to compete in the top flight next season, whether it be with Villa or with another club.

While this Boro supporter hopes it can be with the club, she admits that it will be difficult for Boro to pull off.

“I think it very much depends on which league Boro find themselves in come the summer,” Malt told Football League World.

“Both in terms of the fee and in terms of the possibility of getting him back, I just can’t envisage a situation where Aston Villa sanction another Championship loan for him.

“Because he is so much better than that.

“He probably does, given his quality, deserve a crack at a Premier League loan or even a chance at Villa.

“If Boro go up, I wouldn’t be surprised if we tried to bring Cameron Archer back.

“He’s an absolutely fantastic player, a really, really top quality, clinical striker.

“For £20 million, if, on the small possibility that there is a situation where Boro can make that deal happen, I think that would be excellent business.

“However, I just think it’s leaning on the side of unlikely.”

Archer has contributed 11 goals and six assists from 20 league appearances in Carrick’s side this season.

Is Cameron Archer worth £20 million?

Archer’s partnership with Chuba Akpom has fired the team into the play-offs and gives the team a good chance at promotion to the Premier League.

The pair work excellently together and have proven an incredibly dangerous combination for defences.

If Boro gain promotion, they will want to reunite that duo in the top flight as it would give them the best chance of remaining in the division.

While £20 million is a lot of money, it’s hard to argue against the idea that it could be worth it to the club.