“Would be encouraged and excited” – Luton Town eye 39-year-old as potential Nathan Jones successor: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Gary O’Neil is admired by the Luton Town hierarchy as they weigh up their options in regards to a Nathan Jones replacement as manager, Football League World exclusively revealed on Tuesday.

Jones is all-but confirmed to be departing Kenilworth Road for the second time following an approach from Premier League outfit Southampton, with tonight’s clash against his former club Stoke City expected to be his last.

That means the Hatters will need to search for a replacement, and one man they are keen on is O’Neil.

The 39-year-old has never been a head coach or manager permanently yet, but took over as caretaker boss of AFC Bournemouth in August following Scott Parker’s sacking and went on a six-match unbeaten run, although the Cherries are now on a four-game losing streak.

Quiz: Which British club did Luton Town sign these 26 players from?

1 of 26 Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall? Sutton United Watford Dulwich Hamlet Leicester City

With an American takeover in the pipeline, O’Neil’s time as interim head coach could be coming to an end, and if that happens then Luton could be in a prime position to make an approach.

Would O’Neil be a good fit though to replace Jones? Let’s see what the FLW team think…

Ben Wignall

O’Neil has impressed me to an extent at Bournemouth.

Yes, they are on a bit of a losing run, but I had no hope for them after their 9-0 drubbing at the hands of Liverpool, so to then go on a run of six matches without defeat shows that O’Neil can get something out of a team.

It is hard to judge whether or not he’d be a good Jones replacement at Luton though because the Welshman just seems to seamlessly fit what the Hatters are, and the person who does fill his shoes is going to have a tough time to do better.

Even though O’Neil does seem talented though, he is probably better off staying as a first-team coach for now when Bournemouth inevitably make an external permanent appointment, and Luton will be better going for someone like Neil Critchley, who is not only promising but also has Championship experience.

Billy Mulley

He is probably one of the better names that has been mentioned thus far but it remains to be seen how his situation plays out at Bournemouth.

Gary O’Neil is a manager who I think can help continue Nathan Jones’ project and is someone who would refrain from ripping up the playbook and starting afresh.

That is the key component for the Hatters’ managerial search if they are to lose Jones, continuity.

In my eyes, Neil Critchley and Chris Cohen are more impressive candidates at this stage but there is scope for O’Neil to go to Kenilworth Road and succeed, that is for sure.

Marcus Ally

O’Neil has shown a lot of promise in the Bournemouth dugout on a temporary basis, however I feel like any serious speculation linking him with a permanent move to the Championship, may only persuade the Cherries to offer him permanent terms on the South Coast.

It is important that the Hatters bring in a manager who is adaptable and not transfixed on a certain style of play, given the make-up of their squad at the moment, it is hard to pass a judgment on O’Neil’s credentials to fit into that from such a small sample size.

That said, he does look like a very exciting coach and has galvanised the Cherries’ squad to be more competitive in the Premier League than many expected.

I would be encouraged and excited to see him fill the potential managerial vacancy at Kenilworth Road.