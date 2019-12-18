‘Would be devastating for us’ – Swansea City fan pundit reacts to latest January transfer rumours

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Regular Punter’ series, where we gather original opinions from select, passionate fans of the clubs concerned on matters surrounding their team and share them with a wider audience…

Football League World’s Swansea City fan pundit Jacob Bellayuto has expressed serious concerns at the prospect of Andre Ayew in the January transfer window.

Ghanasoccernet reported the interest on Sunday with the Whites apparently looking to bolster their attacking options for the second-half of the season as they aim to win promotion to the Premier League.

But it is a move that Bellayuto is desperate not to see.

“Ayew’s departure would be devastating for us,” the regular punter told Football League World.

“He is a very experienced player and probably the best player on the team in terms of pure talent.

“His goals have been good and his overall work ethic in the attacking half has been very important for the squad.”

So far this season, Ayew has played 20 times in the Championship, netting seven goals and assisting a further five and appears to be thriving under Steve Cooper.

In total, during his four years in South Wales, the 30-year-old has 21 goals in 68 appearances.

As things stand with 22 matches played, the Swans sit in 10th place, with a 3-1 weekend win against Middlesbrough moving them back to within a point of the play-off places.

Leeds, on the other hand, are sitting comfortably inside the automatic promotion places with ten points separating them from third-placed Preston North End.

This weekend sees Swansea clash with Luton and the fans will be praying that it is not one of the last matches he plays for the club.