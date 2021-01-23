‘Would be delighted’, ‘Love this approach’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans are excited as transfer link emerges

Sheffield Wednesday are interested in Crewe’s Harry Pickering, and they have made an offer for the left-back.

The 22-year-old has established himself as one of the best full-backs in the EFL, impressing for the Railwaymen with his defensive ability, and particularly with his willingness to get forward.

Therefore, a host of clubs have been interested in Pickering, including Blackburn, but Football Insider have revealed that it’s the Owls who have made a move to land the player.

They claim that an offer has been made, although it remains to be seen whether it’s enough to convince the League One side to do a deal.

This is one deal that the majority of Owls fans want to happen though, as they are excited by the prospect of the club attracting young, hungry players who have the potential to improve.

As well as that, left-back is an area that Wednesday need to strengthen. Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

Going to have to dig deep into pockets for this chap. Don’t think that’s wise considering we have no manager. — WAWAW (@WAWAW_1867) January 23, 2021

Superb stuff! Get him signed — Sergej Odström (@SergejOdstrom) January 23, 2021

Love this approach if it's true.

A transfer with an immediate plan as well for the future going for one of the brightest prospects in the football league.

That is my Wednesday 💙

Even if it doesn't come off, it shows the guys are thinking smart#SWFC — Added On Time (@added_on_time) January 23, 2021

Don't know the lad but another player at the right age to be buying….if we've got that sort of money. — Mark Hope 🇬🇧 (@owls_4life) January 23, 2021

Absolute bargain if he only costs £600,000. — Ben Ridley (@benridley10) January 23, 2021

Would be delighted with that. Type of signing we should have been making for ages — Mark Gillott (@Mark_D_Gillott) January 23, 2021

Not being funny or owt but we have 2 young good left backs 2 academy youngsters that have both proven they're capable in that position so I don't understand this approach. — Matty yelnats (@MatthewStanle19) January 23, 2021