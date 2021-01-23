Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield Wednesday

‘Would be delighted’, ‘Love this approach’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans are excited as transfer link emerges

Sheffield Wednesday are interested in Crewe’s Harry Pickering, and they have made an offer for the left-back.

The 22-year-old has established himself as one of the best full-backs in the EFL, impressing for the Railwaymen with his defensive ability, and particularly with his willingness to get forward.

Therefore, a host of clubs have been interested in Pickering, including Blackburn, but Football Insider have revealed that it’s the Owls who have made a move to land the player.

They claim that an offer has been made, although it remains to be seen whether it’s enough to convince the League One side to do a deal.

This is one deal that the majority of Owls fans want to happen though, as they are excited by the prospect of the club attracting young, hungry players who have the potential to improve.

As well as that, left-back is an area that Wednesday need to strengthen. Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


