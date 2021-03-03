‘Would be daft’ – Pundit sends message to Jose Mourinho about Tottenham loanee standing out in the Championship

Former Norwich City striker Dean Ashton says Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho would be ‘daft’ not to give Oliver Skipp the chance with Spurs’ first-team next season, following his performances for the Canaries.

Skip joined Norwich on loan until the end of the season back in the summer transfer window, and has since gone on to feature in all 33 of Norwich league games so far this season.

Now it seems as though Ashton believes that the 20-year-old’s contributions to Norwich’s push for promotion this season, should be enough to earn him a chance in Jose Mourinho’s side next season, although he admits the form of Pierre-Emile Hjobjerg may make that difficult to do.

Discussing Skipp’s prospects for next season, Ashton told TalkSport: “That’s going to be the big question, will Jose Mourinho see him as an integral part of his team?” Ashton continued.

“Hojbjerg’s had a really good season playing in that holding midfield role so it’s really a question of himself, how much does he want to go back to Spurs and maybe be a bit-part player or there might be an opportunity where Norwich or another club look to sign him on a permanent basis.

“It’s a huge decision for him and Tottenham but Tottenham as a club are very different and the expectations are different.”

Even so, Ashton does believe that Skipp deserves to at least be handed an opportunity to make an impression at The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next season, as he went on to add: “As long as he keeps putting in the performances that he has, he will pose a big question to Spurs as to whether they give him a chance.

“He’s at the stage now where he can’t sit on the bench and player the odd league cup game or Europa League game.

“The Championship is notoriously difficult and we’ve seen people this season shine when they make the step up [to the Premier League].

“For him to be hitting the levels he has at the top of the Championship, I think Tottenham would be daft to allow him to leave or send him out on loan. He’s played that well and deserves the opportunity to be given that chance at the start of next season.”

Were these 20 former Norwich players left or right footed?

1 of 20 Was Ben Godfrey left or right footed? Left Right

Prior to his loan move to Carrow Road this season, Skipp had made 23 appearances in all competitions for Spurs, while there are three-and-a-half years remaining on the 20-year-old’s contract with the North London club.

The Verdict

It does seem as though Ashton has a point with regards to Skipp here.

The midfielder has been hugely impressive for Norwich so far this season, and if he does indeed help them win promotion to the Premier League, then you feel he will more than have earned the right to try and really prove himself in the top-flight of English football.

Indeed, with so many years remaining on his contract with Tottenham, you do feel as though it could be worth them giving him a chance next season, since they are under no pressure to make a decision on his future any time soon.

Should they not do that, then there may be plenty of other clubs interested in giving Skipp an opportunity, which may then leave Spurs and Mourinho at risk of missing out on benefitting from the services of a player with a great deal of potential and ability.