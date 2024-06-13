Pundit Carlton Palmer believes Plymouth Argyle winger Mickel Miller would be a good signing for Stoke City.

Miller is out of contract at Home Park this summer, but talks over a new deal have now stalled, and according to TEAMtalk, Stoke are plotting a move for the 28-year-old on a free transfer.

Stoke boss Steven Schumacher signed Miller from Rotherham United in the summer of 2022 during his time in charge of Plymouth, and he helped the Pilgrims win the League One title in his first season at the club.

Miller remained an important part of the squad this season as Argyle secured Championship survival, and he became a regular starter in the second half of the campaign, featuring at left-back, left wing-back and in a more advanced position.

Mickel Miller stats for Plymouth Argyle this season (Championship only, according to Sofascore) Appearances 34 Starts 19 Goals 1 Assists 1 Interceptions per game 0.8 Tackles per game 1.4 Duels won per game 3.8

Stoke could face competition for Miller's signature, with Football Insider claiming last month that Preston North End and newly-promoted duo Portsmouth and Oxford United are also keen on the former Hamilton Academical man.

It has been a busy start to the summer for the Potters as Schumacher looks to rebuild his squad after guiding the club to safety, with goalkeeper Viktor Johansson joining from Rotherham and defender Ben Gibson arriving on a free transfer after his release by Norwich City.

Carlton Palmer on Stoke City's Mickel Miller pursuit

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said that Miller could be a shrewd addition for Stoke on a free transfer, but he believes his exit would be a big blow for Plymouth.

"It is reported that Stoke City and their manager Steven Schumacher are weighing up a move for Plymouth Argyle wide man Mikel Miller on a free transfer after his contract talks stalled," Palmer said.

"Miller is going to be out of contract at the end of June, he's been in talks with Plymouth about extending his stay, but discussions over a new deal have ground to a halt, and that has alerted Stoke and several other Championship sides.

"Stoke are in the market for a new left-back this summer, and Miller, who can play as a left-back, left wing-back or as a left winger, features on their wish list.

"Schumacher knows all about Miller having signed him when he was in charge of Plymouth.

"Schumacher remains a big fan of the versatile star, and Miller enjoyed a solid season in the Championship last year, making 34 appearances in Plymouth's survival campaign.

"His attacking wing-back style would be crucial to Schumacher's squad for next season, and his availability on a free transfer makes him a very attractive proposition.

"This is a blow for Plymouth for sure to lose a player of his quality and what he's done at the football club, they'll be bitterly disappointed, but that's what happens when you leave a player to get out of contract.

"I understand it's very difficult negotiating the contracts when you don't know what league you're going to be in, and therefore you can't be handing out big contracts if you don't know you're going to be in the Championship.

"It's a difficult situation, disappointment for Plymouth, but this would be a good piece of business for Stoke."

Mickel Miller could be a smart signing for Stoke City

It has been an excellent start to the summer for Stoke with the signings of Johansson and Gibson, and there will likely be plenty more new additions at the bet365 Stadium over the coming months.

Schumacher reunited with two of his former Plymouth players in January, with Niall Ennis joining from Blackburn Rovers and Luke Cundle making a loan move from Wolverhampton Wanderers, so it is no surprise to see him target another player he has worked with previously.

Miller played a key role in the Pilgrims' survival this season after establishing himself in the team, and while he may not be a regular starter for the Potters, his versatility would make him a useful player to have in the squad.

New Plymouth head coach Wayne Rooney will still be hopeful of keeping Miller at Home Park, while Preston, Portsmouth or Oxford may be able to offer him more game time than Stoke, but his relationship with Schumacher could be crucial in getting the deal over the line.