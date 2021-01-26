‘Would be criminal for me’ – Many Derby County fans react to fresh transfer update

Derby have rejected a £500,000 bid from Millwall for midfielder George Evans, according to the Telegraph’s John Percy.

Evans made the switch to Pride Park from Reading in the summer of 2018, but has failed to establish himself as a regular in the East Midlands.

Since the arrival of Wayne Rooney, Evans’ opportunities have been few and far between, but the midfielder has started each of the Rams’ previous two Championship matches, including at QPR on Saturday.

However, despite Evans’ recent inclusion, former Derby manager Gary Rowett is trying to bring the 26-year-old to The Den on a permanent deal – with John Percy reporting that despite having their initial bid rejected, Millwall are expected to come again with another before Monday’s deadline.

Evans has made 42 appearances in all competitions during his two-and-a-half seasons at Derby, but his spell at Pride Park might be coming towards an end – with the Lions keen on his services.

Whilst it would be a shrewd addition from a Millwall perspective, Derby supporters reacting on Twitter aren’t so keen on selling Evans:

Rooney just before Saturday: “players that I want to stay at this football club will stay here. None of my starting eleven from the last couple of weeks will go” – be some turnaround if Evans were to go — Brett James (@_BrettJames) January 26, 2021

Selling Evans would be criminal for me, think he's massively underrated and must be on a lower wage, can't see us getting much of a fee for him either. There's a decent list of players I'd rather see go — Drew (@drwwsmth) January 26, 2021

500k 🙄 What a joke! pic.twitter.com/COy7F63gSb — Rachael Clemens (@clemens_rachael) January 26, 2021

500k more like 3m — Robbie🇦🇪 (@RobbieStanier1) January 26, 2021

Great utility player. Someone every squad needs. Always steps up when he’s asked to play. Be sad to see him go! — f#cking love Derby ⚫️⚪️ (@derbytwits) January 26, 2021

Surprised at this because I would think Gary Rowett is under pressure in his job. Tbh can’t see it happening — DCFC56 (@dcfc56) January 26, 2021

Hopefully we don’t get rid, such a reliable utility player — dylan (@Dyl_ans) January 26, 2021

WHY WOULD WE REJECT THIS? — Jordan_dby (@jordy81) January 26, 2021

Tidy squad player. Still don’t think we’ve seen anywhere near enough of him for whatever reason. Would like to keep him! https://t.co/sIeGtuLh4A — Jack (@_jackneal) January 26, 2021