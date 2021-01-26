Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Would be criminal for me’ – Many Derby County fans react to fresh transfer update

Derby have rejected a £500,000 bid from Millwall for midfielder George Evans, according to the Telegraph’s John Percy.

Evans made the switch to Pride Park from Reading in the summer of 2018, but has failed to establish himself as a regular in the East Midlands.

Since the arrival of Wayne Rooney, Evans’ opportunities have been few and far between, but the midfielder has started each of the Rams’ previous two Championship matches, including at QPR on Saturday.

However, despite Evans’ recent inclusion, former Derby manager Gary Rowett is trying to bring the 26-year-old to The Den on a permanent deal – with John Percy reporting that despite having their initial bid rejected, Millwall are expected to come again with another before Monday’s deadline.

Evans has made 42 appearances in all competitions during his two-and-a-half seasons at Derby, but his spell at Pride Park might be coming towards an end – with the Lions keen on his services.

Whilst it would be a shrewd addition from a Millwall perspective, Derby supporters reacting on Twitter aren’t so keen on selling Evans:


