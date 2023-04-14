This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

It has been reported that Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur have made Vincent Kompany their number one target to succeed Antoine Conte this summer.

The report adds that Daniel Levy is said to be left impressed by the job Kompany has done at Burnley and is keen to pursue the Belgian.

Kompany has just guided Burnley back to the Premier League at the first time of asking and his focus will now be sealing that Championship title that they are heavy favourites for.

Would moving to Tottenham now be the right decision for Vincent Kompany?

As this news emerges, three FLW writers have discussed whether they think this would be a good move for the Belgian and is it the right time to leave Burnley…

Adam Jones

His stock could easily decrease considerably if he endures a poor start to next season with Burnley and that's possible considering the Clarets will need to do a lot of work in the summer to get them up to scratch.

This is why some people would urge him to make the move to the English capital.

However, you feel Alan Pace will be patient with him considering their success this term and this is why he should look to stay put for now.

Already knowing his current players inside out, he has a good chance of being successful during the 2023/24 campaign.

And it may be easier to exceed expectations at Turf Moor than at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next season, with world-class managers including Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte failing to succeed at Spurs.

Brett Worthington

Kompany has done a terrific job at Burnley, no matter how much investment has been put into the team.

It is never easy to get a side promoted at the first time of asking, as that is clear to see with other teams in the league this season. The Belgian has been shrewd in the market as well as improving players that were already at the football club.

Kompany’s stock can’t get much higher than it is now, and that makes you wonder if he will see it as the right time to leave Burnley if Tottenham are genuine about their interest.

He will no doubt be given time in the Premier League, but a rocky start to the season, and if they don’t invest wisely, it could be a tough season in the Premier League.

Therefore, Kompany may feel he’s taken this club as high as he can, and he may think a new challenge is what he needs right now. Spurs could be a good step next, as there isn’t that much pressure like with other big teams in the Premier League, and with the possible departure of Harry Kane, Kompany will probably be given time to build a team that he likes, while competing at the top end of the Premier League.

Simmey Hannifin Donaldson

As brilliant as Kompany has been for Burnley, emulating his success in the Premier League is going to be difficult.

Indeed, the Clarets will, naturally, have a ceiling and Kompany must be realistic as to where he can take them.

Spurs would be a massive opportunity for him, and one I think he would be crazy to turn down if offered the job or the possibility to discuss the role.

Some may say it comes too soon but having had a playing career at the highest level and two managerial jobs under his belt, I think he could succeed.

Were it any other top six side I'd be against it, but given there isn't the pressure to win trophies at Spurs, it could be an ideal stepping stone to huge things moving forward for Kompany.