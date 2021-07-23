‘Would be controversial’ – Nottingham Forest eyeing surprise transfer move: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nottingham Forest reportedly hold an interest in Derby County defender Lee Buchanan, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Buchanan has been with the Rams since 2010, and has gone on to make 44 senior appearances in total for the club over the years, including 37 in last year’s campaign.

It was a hugely frustrating season for Wayne Rooney’s side, as they narrowly avoided relegation into League One on the final day of the 2020/21 term.

Nottingham Forest are clearly keen to strengthen their defensive options, with Nixon reporting that they are keen on a deal for Buchanan, although it has since been revealed that a bid has been rejected by the Rams.

But would Buchanan be a good addition to Chris Hughton’s side this summer, as they prepare for the upcoming 2021/22 campaign?

We ask our Football League World writers what they make of Nottingham Forest’s interest in signing Buchanan.

Phil Spencer:

It’s certainly a move that would be controversial, but I think that this would be a great signing.

Lee Buchanan looks like an outstanding talent after bursting onto the scene with Derby County. At 20 years of age, he’s only going to get better.

A move for the left-back would be a really shrewd given the fact that he’s only going to get better over the years.

Buchanan is a future Premier League player for sure and if Forest can capitalise on Derby’s current uncertainty by striking a deal then they’ll be very happy. The Rams won’t sell on the cheap but if this can be done then it’ll be a great deal.

Billy Mulley:

The left-back area has been a problem area for Forest ever since the released lists came out and Buchanan would be an exciting addition.

I am not entirely sure that he is the sole answer to the glaring void at left-back, but he would certainly offer a long-term option. At 20 years old, he has Championship experience and experience with England at youth level, suggesting that he could have a very exciting future.

Buchanan is someone who is defensively solid but also has that attack-minded nature that is needed in a modern-day full-back. He also has bundles of energy that make his lung-busting runs appear seamless.

Although it seems that he would benefit by being the club’s number one choice at left-back, it could also improve him as a player if he has competition for that spot.

Can you score full marks on this 22-question Nottingham Forest quiz?

1 of 22 Forest were formed in which year? 1862 1865 1868 1871

Jordan Rushworth:

Putting the rivalry between Nottingham Forest and Derby County aside, this would be an excellent potential signing for the Reds to make this summer. Lee Buchanan is a player with a lot of quality and potential to be developed over the coming years.

He is someone that will only increase in value and experience over the next few campaigns so signing him now could be a wise move.

Forest have something of an issue to sort in the left-back position and Chris Hughton could look to someone like Buchanan as the long-term solution to that. The defender managed to get a lot of experience under his belt delivering some strong performances for the Rams last term in very challenging circumstances and that showed a lot of character.

The 20-year-old has been on the radar of some clubs in the Premier League and there is a reason for that with him being a talent that has potential to grow into a top-flight quality player in the next few years. Therefore, Nottingham Forest could pick up a bargain and secure themselves a coup in getting him into the club on a long-term deal.

Obviously, Derby are going to be reluctant to do business with their fierce rivals for one of their brightest prospects at the moment. However, finances might dictate that the Rams have to accept an offer if Forest come to the table with a decent proposal.